|
31.01.2024 12:36:00
Unhappy With Your Medicare Advantage Plan? You Aren't Stuck With It
There's a reason seniors on Medicare are often advised to review their plan choices carefully during the program's fall open enrollment period, which runs from mid-October through early December every year. The coverage you sign up for during that period could affect not just your finances, but just as importantly, your health.You may have signed up for a Medicare Advantage plan for 2024 this past fall. Whether it's your first time on Medicare Advantage or you've had one of these plans for years, it's possible to make a mistake in the course of electing your coverage.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
