Unhappy With Your Monthly Social Security Check at 62? Here's a Lesser-Known Way to Boost It

There's a reason so many people rush to claim Social Security at age 62. That's the earliest age you can sign up to collect those monthly benefits. And for many people, filing for Social Security at 62 could be the ticket to a much-desired fairly early retirement.But what if you've filed for Social Security at age 62 and aren't happy with your monthly check? Of course, it shouldn't come as a surprise that claiming benefits before full retirement age reduces them substantially. But you may be learning as you go that living on a much smaller Social Security benefit isn't as easy as you expected it to be, especially with stubbornly high inflation continuing to drive living costs upward.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool