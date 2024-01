Unhappy With Your Stock Portfolio? 3 Easy Changes to Make in 2024

A new year marks the perfect time to reflect on where you are financially and where you want to be. That includes your stock portfolio.There are many reasons why you may feel unhappy with your portfolio. Maybe you've underperformed the market in recent years or aren't on track to hit your financial goals. Or maybe you feel like you're taking on risk and not getting the reward you expected.Whatever the cause of the frustration, there are a few simple and easy changes you can make in 2024 to improve your sentiment. After all, we can't control the whims of the stock market or wish a stock to go higher, but we can choose what to invest in and set checks and balances to prevent an emotional and financially painful decision. Here are three investing changes to consider in 2024.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel