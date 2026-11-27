(RTTNews) - Uni-Fuels Holdings Limited (UFG) shares are up 43.77 percent, gaining $0.7550 to $2.4750 on Friday. The gains follow the company's return to profitability for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, alongside strong revenue and EBITDA growth.

Uni-Fuels Holdings is currently trading at $2.4750, compared with the previous close of $1.7200 on the Nasdaq. The stock has fluctuated between $2.5906 and $3.4400 during the session. Trading volume stands at approximately 37.78 million shares, significantly above its average volume of 219,645 shares.

The stock has traded within a 52-week range of $1.5900 to $15.6000. The improved financial performance, higher revenue guidance and positive outlook for the fourth quarter have contributed to investor interest in the company.

Net income reached $1.52 million, compared with a net loss of $0.03 million in the prior-year period, while revenue increased 61.6 percent to $307.8 million from $190.5 million. EBITDA climbed to $2.55 million from $353,231. The company also raised its FY2026 revenue guidance to $410 million-$430 million from its previous forecast of $340 million-$360 million.