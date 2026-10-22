Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield 9-Month Down 2.2%

(RTTNews) - Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (URW.PA) on Wednesday reported a 2.2% drop in total turnover for the first nine months of 2026 to €2.23 billion from €2.28 billion last year. On a like-for-like basis, turnover rose 2.4% for the period, supported by solid operating performance across its retail destinations.

Like-for-like gross rental income (GRI) rose 4.4%, including 3.8% growth at shopping centres.

Tenant sales increased 5.2% and footfall rose 2.2%. Rental uplifts reached 10.3% above indexed passing rents, while EPRA shopping centre vacancy improved 140 basis points year on year to 3.9%.

URW expects 2026 adjusted recurring earnings per share (AREPS) to remain within its guidance of €9.15 to €9.30. It also confirmed plans to propose a €5.50-per-share distribution for fiscal 2026, up approximately 22% from €4.50 paid for 2025.