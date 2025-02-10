Paris, February 10, 2025

Press release

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield awarded ‘A’ rating by CDP

For the seventh year in a row, Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield ("URW”) has been awarded CDP’s top ‘A’ rating on Climate Change, in recognition of the clear and transparent actions the company is taking under its Better Places sustainability plan.

The announcement is the latest demonstrating the increasing recognition of URW’s ESG leadership, which includes moving from 70 up to 24 in leading sustainability research company Corporate Knights Global 100 ranking, and Equileap naming URW as 75 in the world and 10 in France for gender equality.

The company has also been named by Time Magazine as one of the 100 most sustainable companies in the world.

Sylvain Montcouquiol, Chief Resources and Sustainability Officer at URW, commented: "We are delighted to be named in CDP’s ‘A’ list for the seventh consecutive year, continuing the recognition of the progress of our industry-leading Better Places plan, and in particular reinforcing our climate action and performance.”

Among many milestones in the last year, URW has now achieved a -42%1 reduction in carbon emissions from Scopes 1, 2 & 3, reduced energy intensity by -37%2 and begun the rollout of its Better Places Certification.

The certification is the first sustainable standard for shopping centres covering all environmental and social dimensions and has been rolled out to 14 assets representing around 30% of its European retail portfolio, ahead of its target to certify 10 assets by the end of 2024.

For more information on Better Places and more detailed 2024 sustainability performance, please refer to the 2024 Universal Registration Document to be released in March 2025, and the Sustainability section of URW’s website.

About Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield is an owner, developer and operator of sustainable, high-quality real estate assets in the most dynamic cities in Europe and the United States.

The Group operates 71 shopping centres in 12 countries, including 39 which carry the iconic Westfield brand. These centres attract over 900 million visits annually and provide a unique platform for retailers and brands to connect with consumers. URW also has a portfolio of high-quality offices, 10 convention and exhibition venues in Paris, and a €2.9 Bn development pipeline of mainly mixed-use assets. Its €50 Bn portfolio is 86% in retail, 6% in offices, 5% in convention and exhibition venues, and 2% in services (as at June 30, 2024).

URW is a committed partner to major cities on urban regeneration projects, through both mixed-use development and the retrofitting of buildings to industry-leading sustainability standards. These commitments are enhanced by the Group’s Better Places plan, which strives to make a positive environmental, social and economic impact on the cities and communities where URW operates.

URW’s stapled shares are listed on Euronext Paris (Ticker: URW), with a secondary listing in Australia through Chess Depositary Interests. The Group benefits from a BBB+ rating from Standard & Poor’s and from a Baa2 rating from Moody’s.

For more information, please visit www.urw.com

1 Versus 2015 levels.

2 Versus 2015 levels.

