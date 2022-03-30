|
30.03.2022 12:51:02
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield Extends Media Contract With Clear Channel France
(RTTNews) - Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield or URW, an operator of Flagship Destinations, announced Wednesday the extension of its media contract with outdoor advertising company Clear Channel France.
Clear Channel France, affiliated to Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO), is the operator of URW's over 600 digital out-of-home media screens including large format screens, digital and print totems throughout its 20 French shopping centres.
URW said its 8-year agreement will increase its income through an improved revenue share and new innovative solutions as the company takes back ownership of some of its advertising assets at French centres. These assets will continue to be managed by Clear Channel.
As announced earlier, URW will further drive new revenue leveraging the high-value audience of customers at its centres through media advertising, brand experience and data monetization.
Chief Customer Officer, Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield, Caroline Puechoultres, said, "The combination of our digitally-connected network of Flagship destinations and unrivalled European audience of 550 million annual customer visits creates a unique and powerful out-of-home advertising offering. We will leverage it to reinforce our relationship with brands and media agencies and maximise new revenue streams."
