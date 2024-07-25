25.07.2024 09:30:32

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield H1 Adj. Recurring Profit Declines - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield reported that first half net result restated to holders of the Stapled shares was profit of 71.7 million euros compared to a loss of 537.8 million euros, prior year. Net result per share to holders of the Stapled shares was profit of 0.51 euros compared to a loss of 3.87 euros. Recurring net result increased to 764 million euros from 757 million euros. Recurring EPS was 5.49 euros compared to 5.45 euros. Adjusted recurring earnings declined to 714.6 million euros from 733.0 million euros. Adjusted recurring EPS declined to 5.14 euros from 5.28 euros.

First half net rental income was 1.19 billion euros compared to 1.15 billion euros, previous year. Like-for-like growth was 5.6%, for the period.

The Group confirmed full year AREPS guidance to be in a range of 9.65 euros - 9.80 euros.

