15.03.2023 18:23:08

UNIBEL : Bel Group's annual financial information 2022 results

Suresnes – March 15, 2023, at 6 p.m.

Unibel

Bel Group's annual financial information
2022 results

Unibel announces that the Bel Group, of which it is the holding company, has published its annual results for the year 2022. These results are available from the link: Le Groupe Bel - Bel – Annual Financial Information – 2022 Results (groupe-bel.com)

About Unibel

The Bel Group is a major player in the food industry through portions of dairy, fruit and plant-based products, and one of the world leaders in branded cheeses. Its portfolio of differentiated and internationally recognized brands includes The Laughing Cow®, Kiri®, Babybel®, Boursin®, Nurishh®, Pom’Potes®, and GoGo squeeZ®, as well as some 30 local brands. Together, these brands helped the Group generate sales of €3.6 billion in 2022.

Some 11,800 employees in some 60 subsidiaries around the world contribute to the deployment of the Group's mission to champion healthier and responsible food for all. Bel products are prepared at 29 production sites and distributed in more than 120 countries.

https://www.unibel.fr/

