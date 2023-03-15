|
15.03.2023 18:23:08
UNIBEL : Bel Group's annual financial information 2022 results
Suresnes – March 15, 2023, at 6 p.m.
Unibel
Bel Group's annual financial information
2022 results
Unibel announces that the Bel Group, of which it is the holding company, has published its annual results for the year 2022. These results are available from the link: Le Groupe Bel - Bel – Annual Financial Information – 2022 Results (groupe-bel.com)
About Unibel
The Bel Group is a major player in the food industry through portions of dairy, fruit and plant-based products, and one of the world leaders in branded cheeses. Its portfolio of differentiated and internationally recognized brands includes The Laughing Cow®, Kiri®, Babybel®, Boursin®, Nurishh®, Pom’Potes®, and GoGo squeeZ®, as well as some 30 local brands. Together, these brands helped the Group generate sales of €3.6 billion in 2022.
Some 11,800 employees in some 60 subsidiaries around the world contribute to the deployment of the Group's mission to champion healthier and responsible food for all. Bel products are prepared at 29 production sites and distributed in more than 120 countries.
https://www.unibel.fr/
------------------
Attachment
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Unibelmehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Unibelmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Unibel
|900,00
|-5,76%