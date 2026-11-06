Unicharm 9-month Profit Edges Down, Despite Revenue Growth; Reaffirms FY26 Guidance

(RTTNews) - Unicharm Corp. (UN41.F, 8113.T), a Japanese household goods company, reported its nine-month earnings that fell from last year, despite, higher sales. Higher financial costs and wider expenses attributed to the decline. The company also provided fiscal 2026 earnings and revenue guidance.

The company's profit attributable to the owners of the parent totaled ¥56.733 billion, or ¥32.88 per basic share, down 6.6 percent from ¥60.716 billion, or ¥34.68 per share, last year.

Profit before tax decreased marginally by 0.7 percent, to ¥92.826 billion from ¥93.488 billion.

The company's revenue for the period rose 5.1 percent to ¥729.342 billion from ¥694.225 billion year ago.

Operating income increased to ¥89.467 billion, up from ¥86.649 billion.

Looking ahead, Unicharm has reiterated its guidance for the fiscal 2026. As announced on August 5, the earnings are expected to total ¥70 billion, or ¥40.68 per share. The profit before tax is estimated at ¥113.5 billion, and the net sales is forecast to be at ¥1.015 trillion.

Unicharm shares were trading at €3, up 8.70 percent. On the Tokyo exchange, the company's shares were trading at ¥1046.5, down 4.86 percent.

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