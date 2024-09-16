|
16.09.2024 09:48:52
UniCredit Announces Launch Of 2024 SBB Anticipation - Quick Facts
(RTTNews) - UniCredit S.p.A. (UCG, UNCFF.PK) announced, as per the authorisation granted by the shareholders' meeting held on 12 April 2024, that it has defined the measures for the execution of the share buy-back programme related to the anticipation of the expected distributions for fiscal 2024 for an amount of 1.7 billion euros. The purchases will start on 16 September 2024. It is envisaged that the purchases may be completed indicatively by November 2024.
The UniCredit shares that will be acquired as part of the SBB anticipation will be cancelled in execution of the resolution of the shareholders' meeting.
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!