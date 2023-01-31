UniCredit Q4 Profit Surges With Strong Revenues

(RTTNews) - Italian lender UniCredit SpA (UCG, UNCFF.PK) reported Tuesday that its fourth-quarter net profit, excluding Russia, more than doubled to 1.44 billion euros from last year's 627 million euros.

Earnings per share were 0.73 euros.

Stated net profit was 2.44 billion euros, compared to loss of 908 million euros a year ago.

Net interest income grew 40.8 percent to 3.20 billion euros from prior year's 2.27 billion euros.

Excluding Russia, total revenues climbed 25.4 percent to 5.37 billion euros from 4.28 billion euros last year. Net revenues were 4.7 billion euros, an increase of 34.9 percent year on year.

Further, the company announced shareholder distribution of 5.25 billion euros, up 40 percent from the prior year, with a proposed cash dividend of 1.91 billion euros and share buyback of 3.34 billion euros, pending approvals.

The company plans to execute the share buyback in two tranches, the first one of about 2.34 billion euros would commence as soon as possible post the AGM approval on March 31, while the second tranche of circa 1.0 billion euros is expected to commence during the second half of 2023, shortly after the completion of the first tranche.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.