Commerzbank Aktie
WKN DE: CBK100 / ISIN: DE000CBK1001
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26.11.2026 09:26:53
UniCredit requests convening of an extraordinary general meeting to reconstitute the Supervisory Board
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Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft (CZB)
Following the fulfillment of all conditions of UniCredit’s offer, Commerzbank AG has received a request from its shareholder UniCredit S.p.A. to convene an extraordinary general meeting. The request proposes the following two agenda items: Removal of 9 out of the 10 current shareholder representatives in the Supervisory Board and the election of 10 shareholder representatives including alternate members by the General Meeting (see annex for list of candidates). UniCredit expects Andrea Orcel to be elected Chairman of the Supervisory Board thereafter.
The Board of Managing Directors of Commerzbank AG will carefully examine UniCredit’s request in accordance with its statutory obligations. Provided the statutory requirements are met, the Board of Managing Directors will convene an extraordinary general meeting.
In addition, UniCredit intends to hold a vote of no confidence in an unspecified number of members of Commerzbank’s Board of Managing Directors if the Supervisory Board does not present a termination agreement for a number of members of the Board of Managing Directors that has to date likewise not been stated. So far, no details were provided on UniCredit’s ideas for the future composition of the Board of Managing Directors.
The Board of Managing Directors and the Supervisory Board will engage thoroughly with UniCredit’s demands with a view to safeguard the stability of the bank and the interests of all of Commerzbank’s stakeholders.
The candidates proposed for the Supervisory Board will be formally assessed in accordance with established corporate governance principles, Commerzbank’s Articles of Association and the regulatory requirements for banks and German listed companies.
“For Commerzbank’s Supervisory Board, it is essential that any newly constituted Supervisory Board meets the corporate governance requirements of a systemically important bank and safeguards the interests of all shareholders,” said Jens Weidmann, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Commerzbank. “The Board of Managing Directors has led Commerzbank very successfully in recent years. In the first nine months of this year, the bank achieved the highest net profit in its 156-year history. The Supervisory Board will consider UniCredit’s demand to facilitate new appointments to the Board of Managing Directors. At this stage, it is important to ensure the bank’s stability and focus on its customers.”
“As the Board of Managing Directors, we have worked towards a constructive dialogue with UniCredit. Our aim was and is to find a responsible and value-creating path in the interests of our clients, employees and shareholders.,” said Bettina Orlopp, CEO of Commerzbank. “Commerzbank has dedicated employees who work determinedly for the bank’s success and who know their clients and the needs of the German Mittelstand inside out. Thanks to this recipe for success, Commerzbank is stronger today than ever before and is delivering the best results in its long history,” she added. “Irrespective of the composition of the Board of Managing Directors, the bank must at all times be fully and comprehensively capable of acting. As the Board of Managing Directors, it is very important to us to ensure an orderly transition.”
Commerzbank has consistently created value for its shareholders in recent years. In addition to distributions of €7 billion over the past years, the Bank’s share price has nearly tripled since October 2024. The Bank has achieved historically strong levels of efficiency and profitability with a cost-income ratio of 50% and a return on tangible equity (RoTE) of 12.4%. Commerzbank has once again demonstrated the success of its strategic course with its record results for the first nine months of the 2026 financial year and is on track to achieve the best financial year in its history.
Annex:
UniCredit proposes the following individuals for election to the Supervisory Board of Commerzbank as shareholder representatives for a term of office until the 2031 Annual General Meeting:
Proposed alternate members
Press contact
|ISIN:
|DE000CBK1001
|Category Code:
|AGM
|TIDM:
|CZB
|LEI Code:
|851WYGNLUQLFZBSYGB56
|Sequence No.:
|450916
|EQS News ID:
|2442624
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
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