Unicycive Therapeutics Aktie

Unicycive Therapeutics für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A3CU1N / ISIN: US90466Y1038

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
29.01.2026 13:59:53

Unicycive Therapeutics Announces FDA Acceptance For Resubmitted Oxylanthanum Carbonate NDA

(RTTNews) - Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (UNCY), Thursday announced the the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has accepted the resubmission of its New Drug Application for oxylanthanum carbonate or OLC, an investigational oral phosphate binder for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in patients with chronic kidney disease on dialysis.

The agency has set a Prescription Drug User Fee Act or PDUFA target action date of June 27, 2026.

The application was based on findings from three clinical studies, multiple preclinical studies as well as chemistry, manufacturing and controls data.

At 2025 end, the company had cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments of $41.3 million, which is expected to support the continued advancement of OLC commercial launch activities and a cash runway into 2027.

In the pre-market hours, UNCY is trading at $7.05, up 0.43 percent on the Nasdaq.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Unicycive Therapeutics Inc Registered Shs

mehr Nachrichten
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Unicycive Therapeutics Inc Registered Shs

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

23:05 Januar 2026: So performten die ATX-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
25.01.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 4
25.01.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 4: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
24.01.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
24.01.26 KW 4: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX gehen freundlich ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen letztlich schwächer -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich in Rot
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt legten am Freitag zu. An der Wall Street ging es abwärts. In Fernost wiesen die Börsen zum Wochenschluss rote Vorzeichen aus.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen