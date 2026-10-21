Unicycive Therapeutics Aktie
WKN DE: A3CU1N / ISIN: US90466Y1038
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21.10.2026 13:42:17
Unicycive Therapeutics' Oxylanthanum Carbonate NDA Resubmission Gets FDA Acceptance, Stock Up
(RTTNews) - Wednesday, Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (UNCY) announced that the resubmission of its New Drug Application for oxylanthanum carbonate was accepted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in patients with chronic kidney disease on dialysis.
The company added that the oxylanthanum carbonate resubmission includes Chemistry, Manufacturing, and Controls data from new drug product manufacturing vendor.
The agency has deemed the resubmission a Class II with a six-month review period from the resubmission date, and set a Prescription Drug User Fee Act or PDUFA target action date of March 25, 2027.
The resubmission comes after a second Complete Response Letter, which cited deficiencies previously identified at the original third-party manufacturer of the drug product, which the FDA had not been able to re-inspect during the prior submission review.
In pre-market hours, UNCY was trading at $3.95, up 4.21 percent on the Nasdaq.
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