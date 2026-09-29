Unicycive Therapeutics Resubmits Oxylanthanum Carbonate NDA To FDA

(RTTNews) - Biotechnology company Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (UNCY) announced Tuesday the resubmission of its New Drug Application (NDA) for oxylanthanum carbonate (OLC), the Company's investigational oral phosphate binder for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) on dialysis.

The Company anticipates US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) acceptance of the NDA within 30 days and a new assigned PDUFA date to be six months from the date of resubmission.

The NDA resubmission includes CMC data from a new third-party drug product manufacturing vendor. The new vendor's facility was last inspected by the FDA in March 2024 and received "No Action Indicated" status, the highest FDA inspection classification indicating that a facility is in an acceptable state of current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) compliance.

The new vendor's CMC data package includes technical specifications similar to the original third-party manufacturing vendor, and the new vendor has already produced OLC drug product and completed 12-month stability studies.

In addition, the Company has provided additional in-vitro bridging data between the two vendors as recommended by the FDA in previous discussions.

In June 2026, the Company received a Complete Response Letter (CRL) from the FDA regarding the first OLC NDA resubmission. The 2026 CRL cited the same third-party manufacturing deficiencies identified in a previous CRL issued in June 2025 to the initial NDA submission.

The NDA is supported by data from three clinical studies: a Phase 1 study in healthy volunteers, a bioequivalence study in healthy volunteers, and a tolerability study of OLC in CKD patients on dialysis, along with multiple preclinical studies and CMC data.