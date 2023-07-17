Unidef Launches Ground-breaking Initiative To Assist Crypto Investors Who Have Lost Money Due To Centralized Platforms' Misconduct

Unidef, an organization dedicated to a Decentralized Future, has launched a groundbreaking initiative to support creditors of crypto companies that disabled client accounts or otherwise denied them access to their assets. Unidef's initiative aims to assist the crypto community in asset reclaiming , and help investors file for damages due to account disablement or asset denial

DUBAI, UAE, July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In an unprecedented move, Unidef ( unidef.org ), a global organization committed to intensifying the decentralized economy , is launching an initiative to stand with the crypto community impacted by centralized entities' recent controversial financial actions. This initiative comes in the wake of the recent bankruptcy filing of a centralized exchange and allegations of account disabling coupled with offshore fund transfers without that client's approval, leaving numerous clients uncertain regarding their asset status.

Unidef aims to accelerate the world's transition to a decentralized future. Thus It champions an ethical crypto industry and supports those impacted by unethical crypto companies. In light of recent bankruptcy filings, Unidef has launched an initiative to help clients reclaim their assets and file for damages. The initiative especially targets creditors of a particular centralized exchange whose accounts have been disabled since 2017.

Azim Ghader , Global CEO of Unidef, shared his personal experience:

"I had a notably challenging experience with one centralized crypto-exchange company as they disabled my account without clarification. As a result, the value of my assets, once exceeding 50 Million USD, plummeted to below 300K USD. It's astonishing that when regulatory bodies like the OFAC, FinCen or SEC target these types of centralized exchanges, many in the crypto community still support them."

Being aware that many users have been denied refunds by one or more crypto-exchanges, this initiative aims to rectify this situation. By doing so, Unidef hopes to protect the welfare of the crypto community and reinforce the transformative nature of decentralized assets and crypto.

This Initiative will provide guidance on reclaiming crypto assets and personal information and filing for damages, as it believes that decentralized assets and entities will finally fundamentally redefine the financial system, the Internet, and monetary structure, ensuring everyone's ability to control their finances, data, and identity.

Azim Ghader stated, "We need to unite and support those impacted by these centralized entities' unethical actions. It's not just about asset reclaiming or damages, but a strong stand for the decentralized future we advocate for."

Unidef's mission is to facilitate the world's shift to a Decentralized Future and empower individuals to take complete control of their finances, identity, and data. As we have observed, centralized platforms can disable accounts and freeze assets, leading to significant losses and distress due to the volatile nature of crypto assets.

We look forward to sharing further developments and improvements in this endeavor, as Unidef continues to stand up for the rights and interests of those affected by such actions and emissions. This initiative is a major step forward in ensuring a fair and ethical crypto industry, and we are proud to be part of this important effort.

Call to Action

For those affected or for anyone with evidence of damages caused by centralized platforms or its operators, kindly contact us at VisionX@unidef.org . We urge the public to contribute to the initiative's development and we will provide updates promptly.

We believe in the power of decentralization, particularly in light of entities disabling client accounts or freezing and blocking assets, potentially resulting in significant financial loss. Decentralized assets and cryptocurrency will fundamentally change the Internet, the financial system, and money itself.

About Unidef

Unidef ( unidef.org ) is a global network of organizations working to accelerate the world's transition to a decentralized future. It invests in and supports communities and builders of next-generation technologies, incubates creative ideas in the Web3 space, and provides institutional support and organizational backing.

For more information and updates, visit www.unidef.org and follow @UnidefGlobal on Twitter , Telegram , Instagram , Threads , Facebook and YouTube .

Disclaimer:

Click to read Disclaimer

Unidef does not guarantee the regaining of any assets or the success of any legal actions.

Contact:

Global Communications

Unidef

media@unidef.org

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2155327/Unidef_Logo.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/unidef-launches-ground-breaking-initiative-to-assist-crypto-investors-who-have-lost-money-due-to-centralized-platforms-misconduct-301878528.html

SOURCE Unidef