Unifeye Vision Partners Grows Further into the State of Minnesota

Partnership with central Minnesota's Regional Eye Center adds an ophthalmic clinic, optical services, and ASC to UVP's network

DALLAS, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Unifeye Vision Partners ("UVP" or "the Company"), a leading network of comprehensive eye care providers, today announced the completion of a strategic partnership with Regional Eye Center, based in Hutchinson, Minnesota. This represents UVP's fourth practice in the state of Minnesota and the 12th member of the growing UVP community.

Founded in 1990 by Drs. Michael Merck and Christopher Wallyn, Regional Eye Center has a team of 35 professionals including two ophthalmologists and two optometrists. Together, the team delivers full-service, family eye care through a wide range of medical and surgical treatment options, including pediatrics. The practice includes an optical retail center, the ophthalmology clinic, and an ambulatory surgery center. All three services operate out of the same building, located 60 miles west of downtown Minneapolis. To learn more about the team, check out their website www.regeyecenter.com.

"We are exceptionally proud of the practice we've built, offering state-of-the-art ophthalmic treatment and care, including laser-assisted vision surgery for members of our small community – such that they get high quality local care, without having to drive 60 miles into Minneapolis," said Dr. Michael Merck – co-founder of Regional Eye Center.

"Our partnering and collaboration with UVP is a significant mile marker for Regional Eye Center and will ensure that our team can continue to provide excellence in eye care into the future," said Dr. Christopher Wallyn – co-founder of Regional Eye Center.

"When we set out to build the UVP community, we didn't seek to be the biggest, but rather the best. This comes from partnering with exceptional ophthalmic practices and physicians – who lead the industry in communities large and small," said Martin Rash, CEO of Unifeye Vision Partners. "The addition of Regional Eye Center further demonstrates our commitment to the patients and people of Minnesota."

About Unifeye Vision Partners

Unifeye Vision Partners was formed to partner with leading eye care providers in targeted markets throughout the United States. The company provides management and support services to ophthalmology and optometry practices, as well as single-specialty eye surgery centers. UVP extends its operations to a network of 108 providers, 38 clinic locations, and 8 ambulatory surgery centers. For additional information on UVP, visit the Company's website at www.uvpeye.com.

About Waud Capital Partners

Waud Capital Partners is a leading growth-oriented private equity firm with total capital commitments of approximately $3.6 billion since its founding in 1993. The firm partners with exceptional management teams to build market-leading companies within two industries: healthcare services and business and technology services. Since its founding, Waud Capital has successfully completed more than 400 investments, including platform companies and follow-on opportunities. For additional information on Waud Capital, visit the firm's website at www.waudcapital.com.

