Unifi Selects T-Mobile and Hyperion to Bring Thousands of Employees 5G Phones and Connectivity

Unifi, the largest provider of aviation services in North America, has selected America’s 5G leader T-Mobile and industry-leading mobility primary agent Hyperion Partners for a new "Managed Mobility” program that outfits employees with 5G smartphones. Unifi has 23,000 team members, and employees at participating locations will receive a free personal 5G smartphone with access to T-Mobile’s 5G network – the largest, fastest and most reliable nationwide.

The Managed Mobility program allows new hires and existing employees to receive a Unifi-sponsored personal 5G smartphone with service at no cost to them. Committing to one of the first large-scale deployments of the Hyperion Managed Mobility program, Unifi is raising the bar for top employers who want to implement modern benefits programs that not only meet employees’ needs but also improve their lives.

"Our team is constantly innovating to find attractive benefits for our employees,” commented Gautam Thakkar, Unifi’s CEO. "Teaming up with T-Mobile and Hyperion on a program to provide personal smartphones to our employees at no cost to them is an excellent opportunity for us to attract and retain the industry’s best employees and supports our commitment to our team members.”

Eligible employees who can participate include new hires after 30 days of employment and existing employees. Current employees with more than 12 months of service are eligible for upgrades to the newest model of phone. Unifi is currently launching this program at 11 locations with others to follow.

"Connectivity is more essential today than ever and we applaud companies, like Unifi, that are helping their employees stay connected at work, at home and beyond,” said Callie Field, President, T-Mobile Business Group. "As we welcome thousands of Unifi employees to the T-Mobile for Business family, we can’t wait for them to experience the speed and new capabilities unleashed with America’s largest, fastest and most reliable 5G network.”

"We’re excited to collaborate with industry leaders, Unifi and T-Mobile, to spearhead this forward-thinking Managed Mobility solution designed to improve front-line employee satisfaction, attract and retain top talent, and increase qualified applicants,” Hyperion Chief Revenue Officer John Harris said. "In addition, this opportunity has the potential to bring households without internet access online for the very first time.”

Follow T-Mobile’s Official Twitter Newsroom @TMobileNews to stay up to date with the latest company news.

5G: Capable device required; coverage not available in some areas. Some uses may require certain plan or feature; see T-Mobile.com. Fastest: Based on median, overall combined 5G speeds according to analysis by Ookla® of Speedtest Intelligence® data 5G download speeds for Q2 2022. Ookla trademarks used under license and reprinted with permission. Most Reliable: According to an audit report conducted by independent third-party umlaut containing crowdsourced data for user experience including task completion collected from November 2021 to May 2022. Full details at: www.umlaut.com/en/benchmarking/USA.

About Unifi

Unifi is the largest aviation services provider in North America servicing more than one million flights each year. With 23,000 valued employees across more than 200 locations, Unifi provides a full range of above and below wing services including ground handling, cabin services, passenger handling, security, facility, cargo services, ground support equipment maintenance, and more to most major US-based airlines, airports, and cargo providers. Unifi’s vision is to be the most respected company and to provide an exceptional experience getting aircraft and passengers to their destination, safely. Find out more at www.unifiservice.com.

About Argenbright Holdings

Argenbright Holdings is a privately held provider of workforce solutions in human capital-intensive industries headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, with decades of experience in security, aviation services, and facilities services. Argenbright Holdings' mission is to provide legendary service to their clients by delivering the personal attention expected of local service providers, as well as having strong processes, technology-driven solutions, and national reach. Find out more at www.argenbrightgroup.com.

About T-Mobile US, Inc.

T-Mobile U.S. Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is America’s supercharged Un-carrier, delivering an advanced 4G LTE and transformative nationwide 5G network that will offer reliable connectivity for all. T-Mobile’s customers benefit from its unmatched combination of value and quality, unwavering obsession with offering them the best possible service experience and undisputable drive for disruption that creates competition and innovation in wireless and beyond. Based in Bellevue, Wash., T-Mobile provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile and Sprint. For more information please visit: http://www.t-mobile.com.

About Hyperion

Hyperion is a full-service business development master agent specializing in telecommunications. We focus on adding value for partners and have exclusive access to several disruptive technologies that make our bundled solutions more attractive. Acting as a consultant to our partners and clients, we ensure customers receive the most practical, affordable, and complete solution possible. Hyperion has a wide footprint in businesses of all sizes, offering dedicated care and technical support through the ordering, activation, and implementation processes. To learn more visit hyperionpartners.net.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220908005712/en/