Press release – Inside information





Unifiedpost Group announces new Chief Financial Officer and

transition in investor relations leadership

La Hulpe, Belgium – 26 March 2024, 7:00 a.m. CET – [INSIDE INFORMATION] Unifiedpost Group, a leader in cloud-based business process solutions, is pleased to announce leadership changes that position the company for continued growth and innovation. Mr. Koen De Brabander has been appointed as the new Chief Financial Officer (CFO), taking over from Mr. Laurent Marcelis, effective from 15 April 2024. In addition, the role of overseeing investor relations will transition to Mr. Alex Nicoll.

Mr. De Brabander has extensive experience in financial management and strategic planning. He has been working for the Group from 2020 as operational finance director. Before joining Unifiedpost, Mr. De Brabander excelled in various senior financial roles at BDO, KBVB and as independent advisor, demonstrating a strong track record of leading teams and enhancing business growth.

"We are delighted to welcome Koen as our new CFO," said Hans Leybaert, CEO of Unifiedpost Group. "His deep expertise in finance and strategy aligns perfectly with our goals for future development. Koen’s leadership qualities and vision will be invaluable as we continue to expand our offerings and market presence."

Mr. Alex Nicoll, who will assume responsibility for investor relations, has a solid background in finance and communication, ensuring a seamless transition and continued engagement with investors and the financial community.

Mr. Laurent Marcelis has been instrumental in Unifiedpost Group’s financial management and investor relations, contributing significantly to the company’s growth. "Serving Unifiedpost Group has been a profoundly rewarding experience," Mr. Marcelis remarked. "I am confident that Koen and Alex will carry forward this legacy of innovation and growth. It's been a pleasure to work with such a talented Unifiedpost team and to contribute to the company’s journey."

The Board of Directors expresses its deep gratitude to Mr. Marcelis for his dedication and leadership and welcomes Mr. De Brabander and Mr. Nicoll to their new roles.

Media Contact:

Hans Leybaert

CEO

Unifiedpost Group

Hans.Leybaert@unifiedpost.com

+32 477 23 94 80

About Unifiedpost Group

Unifiedpost is a leading cloud-based platform for SME business services built on "Documents”, "Identity” and "Payments”. Unifiedpost operates and develops a 100% cloud-based platform for administrative and financial services that allows real-time and seamless connections between Unifiedpost’s customers, their suppliers, their customers, and other parties along the financial value chain. With its one-stop-shop solutions, Unifiedpost’s mission is to make administrative and financial processes simple and smart for its customers. Since its founding in 2001, Unifiedpost has grown significantly, expanding to offices in 33countries, with more than 500 million documents processed in 2021, reaching over 2.100.000 SMEs and more than 2.500 Corporates across its platform today.

Noteworthy facts and figures:

Established in 2001, with a proven track record

2023 turnover €191 million

1.200+ employees

Diverse portfolio of clients across a wide variety of industries (banking, leasing, utilities, media, telecommunications, travel, social security service providers, public organisations, etc.) ranging from large internationals to SMEs

Unifiedpost Payments, a fully owned subsidiary, is recognised as a payment institution by the National Bank of Belgium

Certified Swift partner

International M&A track record

Listed on the regulated market of Euronext Brussels, symbol: UPG

Warning about future statements: The statements contained herein may contain forecasts, future expectations, opinions and other future-oriented statements concerning the expected further performance of Unifiedpost Group on the markets in which it is active. Such future-oriented statements are based on the current insights and assumptions of management concerning future events. They naturally include known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which seem justified at the time that the statements are made but may possibly turn out to be inaccurate. The actual results, performance or events may differ essentially from the results, performance or events which are expressed or implied in such future-oriented statements. Except where required by the applicable legislation, Unifiedpost Group shall assume no obligation to update, elucidate or improve future-oriented statements in this press release in the light of new information, future events or other elements and shall not be held liable on that account. The reader is warned not to rely unduly on future-oriented statements.

