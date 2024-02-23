Unifiedpost Group - Updated announcement FY 2023 financial results publication and webcast

February 23, 2024.

La Hulpe, Belgium – February 23, 2024 - Initially scheduled for Thursday, February 29th, 2024, Unifiedpost Group (Euronext: UPG) will now publish its FY 2023 Financial Results on Tuesday, February 27th, 2024, at 7:00 a.m. CET. Additionally, the webcast hosted by management will also be moved to Tuesday, February 27th, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. CET.

We would like to reassure you that the registration link for the webcast remains the same. Please register and attend the call using the following link:

https://onlinexperiences.com/Launch/QReg/ShowUUID=798552DF-257F-4554-B0C7-8D61CC1DB6B8

Participants who have already registered do not need to register again.

Upon successful registration, participants will receive a confirmation email containing the link to access the webcast. Furthermore, a replay of the webcast will be available immediately via the provided link and will also be accessible on our website: https://www.unifiedpost.com/en/investor-relations/.

We appreciate your understanding regarding this change in schedule and apologize for any inconvenience caused.

Contact

Laurent Marcelis

+32 477 61 81 37

laurent.marcelis@unifiedpost.com

About Unifiedpost Group

Unifiedpost is a leading cloud-based platform for SME business services built on "Documents”, "Identity” and "Payments”. Unifiedpost operates and develops a 100% cloud-based platform for administrative and financial services that allows real-time and seamless connections between Unifiedpost’s customers, their suppliers, their customers, and other parties along the financial value chain. With its one-stop-shop solutions, Unifiedpost’s mission is to make administrative and financial processes simple and smart for its customers. Since its founding in 2001, Unifiedpost has grown significantly, expanding to offices in 32 countries, with more than 500 million documents processed yearly, reaching over 2.000.000 SMEs and more than 2.500 Corporates across its platform today.

Noteworthy facts and figures:

Established in 2001, with a proven track record

2022 turnover €191 million

1300+ employees

Diverse portfolio of clients across a wide variety of industries (banking, leasing, utilities, media, telecommunications, travel, social security service providers, public organisations, etc.) ranging from large internationals to SMEs

Unifiedpost Payments, a fully owned subsidiary, is recognised as a payment institution by the National Bank of Belgium

Certified Swift partner

International M&A track record

Listed on the regulated market of Euronext Brussels, symbol: UPG





(*) Warning about future statements: The statements contained herein may contain forecasts, future expectations, opinions and other future-oriented statements concerning the expected further performance of Unifiedpost Group on the markets in which it is active. Such future-oriented statements are based on the current insights and assumptions of management concerning future events. They naturally include known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which seem justified at the time that the statements are made but may possibly turn out to be inaccurate. The actual results, performance or events may differ essentially from the results, performance or events which are expressed or implied in such future-oriented statements. Except where required by the applicable legislation, Unifiedpost Group shall assume no obligation to update, elucidate or improve future-oriented statements in this press release in the light of new information, future events or other elements and shall not be held liable on that account. The reader is warned not to

