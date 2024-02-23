|
Unifiedpost Group - Updated announcement FY 2023 financial results publication and webcast
La Hulpe, Belgium – February 23, 2024 - Initially scheduled for Thursday, February 29th, 2024, Unifiedpost Group (Euronext: UPG) will now publish its FY 2023 Financial Results on Tuesday, February 27th, 2024, at 7:00 a.m. CET. Additionally, the webcast hosted by management will also be moved to Tuesday, February 27th, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. CET.
We would like to reassure you that the registration link for the webcast remains the same. Please register and attend the call using the following link:
https://onlinexperiences.com/Launch/QReg/ShowUUID=798552DF-257F-4554-B0C7-8D61CC1DB6B8
Participants who have already registered do not need to register again.
Upon successful registration, participants will receive a confirmation email containing the link to access the webcast. Furthermore, a replay of the webcast will be available immediately via the provided link and will also be accessible on our website: https://www.unifiedpost.com/en/investor-relations/.
We appreciate your understanding regarding this change in schedule and apologize for any inconvenience caused.
Contact
Laurent Marcelis
+32 477 61 81 37
laurent.marcelis@unifiedpost.com
