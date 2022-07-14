Unifiedpost Group welcomes Alychlo as reference shareholder

Unifiedpost Group (Euronext: UPG) (Unifiedpost, the Group or the Company) today announces that Alychlo, the investment vehicle of Marc Coucke, has increased its stake to 11.93% of the shares.

On 11 July 2022, Alychlo N.V. exceeded the 10% threshold and the investment company held 4,120,282 shares (11.93%).

Hans Leybaert, CEO and founder of Unifiedpost: "We are delighted to welcome Alychlo as a new reference shareholder. It’s a strong confirmation that this locally rooted family office believes in our future-oriented product offering and supports us in further writing Unifiedpost’s long-term growth story.”

Nationale Nederlanden, PE Group, PMV, and FPIM are also among Unifiedpost Group’s reference shareholders.

Financial calendar for 2022 12 August 2022 Publication of Business Update H1 2022 16 September 2022 Publication of Financial Results H1 2022 10 November 2022 Publication of Business Update Q3 2022

About Unifiedpost Group

Unifiedpost is a leading cloud platform for SME business services based on "Documents”, "Identification” and "Payments”. Unifiedpost develops and operates a 100% cloud platform for administrative and financial services that enable a real-time and seamless connection between Unifiedpost’s customers, their suppliers, their customers and other players in the financial value chain. With its one-stop-shop approach, Unifiedpost’s mission is to organise the administrative and financial processes of its customers in a simple and smart way. Since its inception in 2001, Unifiedpost has grown significantly with offices in 32 countries. In 2021, more than 500 million documents were processed and more than 1,600,000 SMEs were reached via the platform, as well as more than 2,500 larger companies.

Facts and figures worthy of mention:

Founded in 2001, a proven track record

2021 turnover of €171 million

1,400+ employees

A diverse, large and growing customer base in a wide range of sectors (banking, leasing, utilities, media, telecommunications, travel, social services, public organisations, etc.) ranging from large internationals to small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs)

Unifiedpost Payments, a 100% subsidiary, is recognised by the National Bank of Belgium as a payment institution

Certified Swift partner

International track record in mergers and acquisitions

Listed on the regulated market of Euronext Brussels, code: UPG

(*) Warning regarding forward-looking statements: The statements contained herein may contain forecasts, forward-looking statements, opinions and other forward-looking declarations with respect to the anticipated future performance of Unifiedpost Group and the markets in which Unifiedpost Group operates. Such forward-looking statements are based on management’s current views and assumptions regarding future events. They naturally involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that appear justified at the time they are made, but may not prove to be accurate. Actual results, performance, or events could therefore differ materially from the results, performance, or events expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. Except as required by applicable law, Unifiedpost Group has no obligation to update, clarify, or improve any forward-looking statements contained in this press release in light of new information, future events or otherwise, and disclaims any liability with respect thereto. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

