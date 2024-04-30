Unifiedpost Group’s response to the additional agenda items of the Ordinary General Shareholders Meeting and exclusive discussion of the sale of the 21Grams Group

Press Release - Inside Information

La Hulpe, Belgium – April 30, 2024, 7:00 a.m. CET – [INSIDE INFORMATION] Unifiedpost Group (Euronext: UPG), a leading provider of integrated business communications responds to the additional agenda items for the Ordinary General Shareholders Meeting of May 21, 2024 along with the submission of proposals for resolutions on certain agenda items which it has received from Alychlo NV. In addition, Unifiedpost Group announces an exclusive negotiation with PostNord Strålfors for the sale of all shares in the 21 Grams Group in the Nordics and at the same time a strategic commercial partnership for the distribution of Banqup and B2B digital products for the Nordic markets and EU roaming.



[INSIDE INFORMATION] As detailed in the press release of April 29, 2024 ( https://investors.unifiedpostgroup.com/news-releases/news-release-details/additional-agenda-items-ordinary-general-shareholders-meeting ), Alychlo NV has informed the Board of Directors of Unifiedpost Group of its decision to exercise the right to add additional agenda items onto the agenda of the forthcoming Ordinary General Shareholders Meeting of May 21, 2024 and its submission of proposals for resolutions on those agenda items. Based on the advice of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee (the "Committee”), the Board of Directors of Unified Group (the "Board”) makes the following recommendations to the shareholders.

Appointment of Crescemus BV, with enterprise number 0521.873.163, represented by its permanent representative, Pieter Bourgeois, as director of the company for a term of four years and determination of remuneration.

The Committee has provided a neutral advice regarding the appointment of Crescemus BV, with enterprise number 0521.873.163, represented by its permanent representative, Pieter Bourgeois to serve as director of the company for the proposed term and remuneration. Upon reviewing the curriculum vitae of Pieter Bourgeois, the Committee acknowledges that Mr. Bourgeois's qualifications and expertise are suitable for the directorial role. However, due to the absence of interviews with Mr. Bourgeois, the Committee cannot evaluate the potential impact of his appointment on the dynamics of the Board.

The Board follows the advice of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee.

Recommendation of the Board: "The Board of Directors recommends to leave the decision of the appointment of Crescemus BV, with enterprise number 0521.873.163, represented by its permanent representative, Pieter Bourgeois to serve as director of the company for the proposed term and remuneration at the discretion of the ordinary general meeting.”

Appointment of Bever Consulting BV, with enterprise number 0883.695.635, represented by its permanent representative, Els Degroote, as director of the company for a term of four years and determination of remuneration.

The Committee has provided a neutral advice regarding the appointment of Bever Consulting BV, with enterprise number 0883.695.635, represented by its permanent representative, Els Degroote, to serve as director of the company for the proposed term and proposed remuneration. Upon reviewing the curriculum vitae of Els Degroote, the Committee acknowledges that Mrs. Degroote’s qualifications and expertise are suitable for the directorial role. However, due to the absence of interviews with Mrs. Degroote, the Committee cannot evaluate the potential impact of her appointment on the dynamics of the Board.

The Board deviates from the Committee's advice. They deem the appointment of Bever Consulting BV as unfit with the operational cohesion and dynamics of the Board and believe it does not enhance the Board's effectiveness.

Recommendation of the Board: "The Board of Directors recommends the ordinary general meeting to vote against the appointment of Bever Consulting BV, with enterprise number 0883.695.635, represented by its permanent representative, Els Degroote, as director of the company.”

Appointment of Jinvest BV, with enterprise number 0477.073.417, represented by its permanent representative, Jürgen Ingels, as director of the company for a term of four years and determination of remuneration.

The Committee has issued a negative advice regarding the appointment of Jinvest BV, with enterprise number 0477.073.417, represented by its permanent representative, Jürgen Ingels, to serve as independent director of the company for the proposed term and proposed remuneration. The Committee has evaluated the independence criteria outlined in article 3.5. of the Belgian Corporate Governance Code 2020 and article 3.3. (c) of the Corporate Governance Charter of Unifiedpost Group. It has determined that Jinvest BV is proposed for nomination by a shareholder holding more than 10% of the capital and therefore fails to meet the independence criteria as set out in in article 3.5. point 5 b of the Belgian Corporate Governance Code 2020 and article 3.3. (c) (v) of the Corporate Governance Charter of Unifiedpost Group.

The Board follows this advice due to uncertainty regarding whether Jinvest BV (i) meets the required level of independence as stipulated in article 7:87 of the Belgian Companies and Associations Code, and (ii) maintains significant commercial, financial, and interpersonal connections with Alychlo NV.

Recommendation of the Board : "The Board of Directors recommends the ordinary general meeting to vote against the appointment of Jinvest BV, with enterprise number 0477.073.417, represented by its permanent representative, Jürgen Ingels, as director of the company.”

Appointment of Yellowfin Ventures BV, with enterprise number 0669.583.377, represented by its permanent representative, Joris Van Der Gucht, as director of the company for a term of four years and determination of remuneration.

The Committee has issued a negative advice regarding the appointment of Yellowfin Ventures BV, with enterprise number 0669.583.377, represented by its permanent representative, Joris Van Der Gucht, to serve as independent director of the company of the company for the proposed term and proposed remuneration. The Committee has evaluated the independence criteria outlined in article 3.5. of the Belgian Corporate Governance Code 2020 and article 3.3. (c) of the Corporate Governance Charter of Unifiedpost Group. It has determined that Yellowfin Ventures BV is proposed for nomination by a shareholder holding more than 10% of the capital and therefore fails to meet the independence criteria as set out in in article 3.5. point 5 b of the Belgian Corporate Governance Code 2020 and article 3.3. (c) (v) of the Corporate Governance Charter of Unifiedpost Group.

The Board follows this advice due to uncertainty regarding whether Yellowfin Ventures BV (i) meets the required level of independence as stipulated in article 7:87 of the Belgian Companies and Associations Code, and (ii) maintains significant commercial, financial, and interpersonal connections with Alychlo NV and/or its proposed directors.

Recommendation of the Board : "The Board of Directors recommends the ordinary general meeting to vote against the appointment of Yellowfin Ventures BV, with enterprise number 0669.583.377, represented by its permanent representative, Joris Van Der Gucht as director of the company.”

Dismissal of AS Partners BV, with enterprise number 0466.690.556, represented by its permanent representative, Stefan Yee, as director of the company, effective May 21, 2024.

The Board unanimously values the enduring contributions made by AS Partners BV, represented by Stefan Yee, to the company's growth and evolution. The Board believes that AS Partners BV will uphold the company’s strategy in the future.

Recommendation of the Board : "The Board of Directors recommends the ordinary general meeting to vote against the dismissal of AS Partners BV, with enterprise number 0466.690.556, represented by its permanent representative, Stefan Yee, as director of the company.”

Dismissal of First Performance AG, with enterprise number 0781484854, represented by its permanent representative, Michaël Kleindl, as director of the company, effective May 21, 2024.

The Board unanimously values the enduring contributions made by First Performance AG, represented by its permanent representative, Michaël Kleindl, to the company's growth and evolution. The Board believes that First Performance will uphold the company’s strategy in the future.

Recommendation of the Board : "The Board of Directors recommends the ordinary general meeting to vote against the dismissal of First Performance AG, with enterprise number 0781484854, represented by its permanent representative, Michaël Kleindl, as director of the company.”

Unifiedpost Group will include the additional items on the agenda, along with the accompanying proposals for decisions requested by Alychlo NV and, shall, in accordance with Article 7:130 § 3 of the Belgian Company and Association Code, publish a new agenda no later than 15 days prior to the Ordinary General Shareholders Meeting of May 21, 2024. At that time, the amended agenda and the amended proxy to vote will be made available on the website https://www.unifiedpost.com/en/investor-relations .

[INSIDE INFORMATION] Unifiedpost Group also announces an exclusive negotiation with PostNord Strålfors for the sale of all shares in 21 Grams Group in the Nordics and at the same time a strategic commercial partnership for the distribution of Banqup and B2B digital products for the Nordic markets and EU roaming. The exclusive negotiations are currently ongoing, and the sale price is not yet determined. The potential transaction will be subject to regulatory approvals, customary closing conditions and positive outcome of the ongoing negotiations.

The 21 Grams Group generated a total revenue of €83,2 million in 2023 with a gross margin of 15,5% (of which the digital processing revenue €28,5 million (mainly B2C) with a gross margin of 21,1%). The transaction will impact our operations in Sweden, Denmark, and Norway. The 21 Grams group employed 89 full-time equivalents as of 31 December 2023.

Réponse de Unifiedpost Group aux points supplémentaires de l'ordre du jour de l'assemblée générale ordinaire et discussion exclusive sur la vente du groupe 21Grams

La Hulpe, Belgique - 30 avril 2024, 7:00 a.m. CET - [INFORMATION PRIVILÉGIÉE] Unifiedpost Group (Euronext : UPG), un fournisseur de solutions intégrées de communication d'entreprise, répond aux points supplémentaires à l'ordre du jour de l'assemblée générale ordinaire des actionnaires du 21 mai 2024 ainsi qu'à la soumission de propositions de résolution sur certains points de l'ordre du jour reçues de la part d'Alychlo SA. De plus, Unifiedpost Group annonce une négociation exclusive avec PostNord Strålfors pour la vente de toutes les actions de 21 Grams Group dans les pays nordiques et en même temps, un partenariat commercial stratégique pour la distribution de Banqup et de produits numériques B2B pour les marchés nordiques et l'itinérance européenne.

[INFORMATION PRIVILÉGIÉE] Comme détaillé dans le communiqué de presse du 29 avril 2024 ( https://investors.unifiedpostgroup.com/news-releases/news-release-details/additional-agenda-items-ordinary-general-shareholders-meeting ), Alychlo SA a informé le Conseil d'administration de Unifiedpost Group de sa décision d'exercer le droit d'ajouter des points supplémentaires à l'ordre du jour de la prochaine Assemblée générale ordinaire des actionnaires du 21 mai 2024 et de sa soumission de propositions de résolutions sur ces points de l'ordre du jour. Sur la base de l'avis du Comité de nomination et de rémunération (le " Comité "), le Conseil d'administration de Unifiedpost Group (le " Conseil ") formule les recommandations suivantes aux actionnaires.

Nomination de Crescemus BV, avec numéro d'entreprise 0521.873.163, représentée par son représentant permanent, Pieter Bourgeois, en tant qu'administrateur de la société pour une durée de quatre ans et détermination de la rémunération.

Le Comité a fourni un avis neutre concernant la nomination de Crescemus BV, avec numéro d'entreprise 0521.873.163, représentée par son représentant permanent, Pieter Bourgeois, pour occuper le poste d’administrateur de la société pour la durée et la rémunération proposées. Après avoir examiné le curriculum vitae de Pieter Bourgeois, le Comité reconnaît que les qualifications et l'expertise de M. Bourgeois conviennent au rôle d'administrateur. Toutefois, en l'absence d'entretiens avec M. Bourgeois, la Comité ne peut évaluer l'impact potentiel de sa nomination sur la dynamique du Conseil d'administration.

Le Conseil suit l'avis du Comité de Nomination et de Rémunération.

Recommandation du Conseil: " Le Conseil d'Administration recommande de laisser la décision de la nomination de Crescemus BV, avec numéro d'entreprise 0521.873.163, représentée par son représentant permanent, Pieter Bourgeois, en tant qu'administrateur de la société pour la durée et la rémunération proposées à la discrétion de l'assemblée générale ordinaire.

Nomination de Bever Consulting BV, avec numéro d'entreprise 0883.695.635, représentée par son représentant permanent, Els Degroote, en tant qu'administrateur de la société pour une durée de quatre ans et détermination de la rémunération.

Le Comité a fourni un avis neutre concernant la nomination de Bever Consulting BV, avec numéro d'entreprise 0883.695.635, représentée par son représentant permanent, Els Degroote, pour occuper le poste d'administrateur de la société pour la durée et la rémunération proposées. Après avoir examiné le curriculum vitae d'Els Degroote, le Comité reconnaît que les qualifications et l'expertise de Mme Degroote conviennent au rôle d'administrateur. Toutefois, en l'absence d'entretiens avec Mme Degroote, la Comité ne peut évaluer l'impact potentiel de sa nomination sur la dynamique du Conseil d'administration.

Le Conseil s'écarte de l'avis du Comité. Il considère que la nomination de Bever Consulting BV est incompatible avec la cohésion opérationnelle et la dynamique du Conseil et estime qu'elle ne renforce pas l'efficacité du Conseil.

Recommandation du Consei: " Le Conseil d'Administration recommande à l'assemblée générale ordinaire de voter contre la nomination de Bever Consulting BV, avec numéro d'entreprise 0883.695.635, représentée par son représentant permanent, Els Degroote, en tant qu'administrateur de la société.

Nomination de Jinvest BV, avec numéro d'entreprise 0477.073.417, représentée par son représentant permanent, Jürgen Ingels, en tant qu'administrateur de la société pour une durée de quatre ans et détermination de la rémunération.

Le Comité a émis un avis négatif concernant la nomination de Jinvest BV, avec le numéro d'entreprise 0477.073.417, représentée par son représentant permanent, Jürgen Ingels, pour occuper le poste d’administrateur indépendant de la société pour la durée proposée et la rémunération proposée. Le Comité a évalué les critères d'indépendance énoncés à l'article 3.5. du Code belge de gouvernance d'entreprise 2020 et à l'article 3.3. (c) de la Charte de gouvernance d'entreprise de Unifiedpost Group. Il a déterminé que Jinvest BV est proposée pour nomination par un actionnaire détenant plus de 10% du capital et ne répond donc pas aux critères d'indépendance tels qu’ énoncés à l'article 3.5. point 5 b du Code belge de gouvernance d'entreprise 2020 et à l'article 3.3. (c) (v) de la Charte de gouvernance d'entreprise de Unifiedpost Group.

Le Conseil suit cet avis en raison de l'incertitude quant à savoir si Jinvest BV (i) satisfait au niveau d'indépendance requis par l'article 7:87 du Code belge des sociétés et associations, et (ii) entretient des relations commerciales, financières et interpersonnelles significatives avec Alychlo SA.

Recommandation du Conseil : "Le Conseil d'Administration recommande à l'assemblée générale ordinaire de voter contre la nomination de Jinvest BV, avec numéro d'entreprise 0477.073.417, représentée par son représentant permanent, Jürgen Ingels, en tant qu'administrateur de la société.

Nomination de Yellowfin Ventures BV, avec numéro d'entreprise 0669.583.377, représentée par son représentant permanent, Joris Van Der Gucht, en tant qu'administrateur de la société pour une durée de quatre ans et détermination de la rémunération.

Le Comité a émis un avis négatif concernant la nomination de Yellowfin Ventures BV, avec le numéro d'entreprise 0669.583.377, représentée par son représentant permanent, Joris Van Der Gucht, pour occuper le poste d’administrateur indépendant de la société pour la durée proposée et la rémunération proposée. Le Comité a évalué les critères d'indépendance énoncés à l'article 3.5. du Code belge de gouvernance d'entreprise 2020 et à l'article 3.3. (c) de la Charte de gouvernance d'entreprise de Unifiedpost Group. Il a déterminé que Yellowfin Ventures BV est proposée pour nomination par un actionnaire détenant plus de 10% du capital et ne répond donc pas aux critères d'indépendance tels qu’ énoncés à l'article 3.5. point 5 b du Code belge de gouvernance d'entreprise 2020 et à l'article 3.3. (c) (v) de la Charte de gouvernance d'entreprise de Unifiedpost Group.

Le Conseil suit cet avis en raison de l'incertitude quant à savoir si Yellowfin Ventures BV (i) satisfait au niveau d'indépendance requis par l'article 7:87 du Code belge des sociétés et associations, et (ii) entretient des relations commerciales, financières et interpersonnelles significatives avec Alychlo SA et/ou ses administrateurs proposés.

Recommandation du Conseil : "Le Conseil d'Administration recommande à l'assemblée générale ordinaire de voter contre la nomination de Yellowfin Ventures BV, avec numéro d'entreprise 0669.583.377, représentée par son représentant permanent, Joris Van Der Gucht, en tant qu'administrateur de la société.

Révocation de AS Partners BV, avec numéro d'entreprise 0466.690.556, représentée par son représentant permanent, Stefan Yee, en tant qu'administrateur de la société, avec effet au 21 mai 2024.

Le Conseil apprécie à l’unanimité les contributions durables apportées par AS Partners BV, représentée par Stefan Yee, à la croissance et à l'évolution de la société. Le conseil est convaincu qu'AS Partners BV continuera à soutenir la stratégie de la société à l'avenir.

Recommandation du Conseil : "Le Conseil d'Administration recommande à l'assemblée générale ordinaire de voter contre la révocation de AS Partners BV, avec numéro d'entreprise 0466.690.556, représentée par son représentant permanent, Stefan Yee, en tant qu'administrateur de la société.

Révocation de First Performance AG, avec le numéro d'entreprise 0781484854, représentée par son représentant permanent, Michaël Kleindl, en tant qu'administrateur de la société, avec effet au 21 mai 2024.

Le conseil d'administration apprécie à l’unanimité les contributions durables apportées par First Performance AG, représentée par son représentant permanent, Michaël Kleindl, à la croissance et à l'évolution de la société Le conseil est convaincu qu'AS Partners BV continuera à soutenir la stratégie de la société à l'avenir.

Recommandation du Conseil : "Le Conseil d'Administration recommande à l'assemblée générale ordinaire de voter contre la révocation de First Performance AG, avec numéro d'entreprise 0781484854, représentée par son représentant permanent, Michaël Kleindl, en tant qu'administrateur de la société.

Unifiedpost Group inclura les points supplémentaires à l'ordre du jour, ainsi que les propositions de décisions accompagnent, demandées par Alychlo SA et publiera, conformément à l'article 7:130 § 3 du Code des sociétés et des associations, un nouvel ordre du jour au plus tard 15 jours avant l'assemblée générale ordinaire des actionnaires du 21 mai 2024. À ce moment-là, l'ordre du jour modifié et le mandat de vote modifiée seront disponibles sur le site web https://www.unifiedpost.com/en/investor-relations.

[INFORMATION PRIVILÉGIÉE] Unifiedpost Group annonce également une négociation exclusive avec PostNord Strålfors pour la vente de toutes les actions de 21 Grams Group dans les pays nordiques et en même temps, un partenariat commercial stratégique pour la distribution de produits numériques Banqup et B2B pour les marchés nordiques et l'itinérance européenne. Les négociations exclusives sont actuellement en cours et le prix de vente n'a pas encore déterminé. La transaction potentielle sera soumise à des approbations réglementaires, des conditions de clôture habituelles et au résultat positive des négociations en cours.

Le 21 Grams Group a généré un chiffre d'affaires total de 83,2 millions d'euros en 2023 avec une marge brute de 15,5 % (dont le chiffre d'affaires de traitement numérique s'élève à 28,5 millions d'euros (principalement B2C) avec une marge brute de 21,1%). La transaction aura un impact sur nos opération en Suède, au Danemark et en Norvège. Le 21 Grams Group employait 89 équivalents temps plein au 31 décembre 2023.

