UniFirst Reaffirms FY26 Outlook; Q1 Results Top Estimates

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2026 on Wednesday, UniFirst Corp. (UNF) reaffirmed its earnings and revenue guidance for the full-year 2026.

For fiscal 2026, the company continues to project earnings in a range of $6.58 to $6.98 per share on revenues between $2.475 billion and $2.495 billion.

On average, analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $7.00 per share on revenues of $2.49 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

For the first quarter, the company reported net income of $34.36 million or $1.89 per share, up from $43.11 million or $2.31 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Excluding costs of $0.09 for both periods, adjusted earnings for the quarter were $2.98 per share, compared to $2.40 per share in the year-ago quarter.

Consolidated revenue for the quarter increased 2.7 percent to $621.32 million from $604.91 million in the same quarter last year.

The Street was looking for earnings of $2.06 per share on revenues of $615.23 million for the quarter.

