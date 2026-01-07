Unifirst CorpShs Aktie

Unifirst CorpShs für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 867982 / ISIN: US9047081040

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
07.01.2026 14:23:24

UniFirst Reaffirms FY26 Outlook; Q1 Results Top Estimates

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2026 on Wednesday, UniFirst Corp. (UNF) reaffirmed its earnings and revenue guidance for the full-year 2026.

For fiscal 2026, the company continues to project earnings in a range of $6.58 to $6.98 per share on revenues between $2.475 billion and $2.495 billion.

On average, analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $7.00 per share on revenues of $2.49 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

For the first quarter, the company reported net income of $34.36 million or $1.89 per share, up from $43.11 million or $2.31 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Excluding costs of $0.09 for both periods, adjusted earnings for the quarter were $2.98 per share, compared to $2.40 per share in the year-ago quarter.

Consolidated revenue for the quarter increased 2.7 percent to $621.32 million from $604.91 million in the same quarter last year.

The Street was looking for earnings of $2.06 per share on revenues of $615.23 million for the quarter.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Unifirst CorpShs

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Unifirst CorpShs

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Unifirst CorpShs 169,00 -2,87% Unifirst CorpShs

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

04.01.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 1
04.01.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 1: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
03.01.26 Dezember 2025: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen im abgelaufenen Monat
03.01.26 KW 1: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
03.01.26 Dezember 2025: Das sind die besten und schlechtesten DAX-Aktien

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX schließen stabil -- Asiens Börsen am Donnerstag letztlich leichter
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt tendierten seitwärts. Der Dow legt am Donnerstag etwas zu. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es am Donnerstag abwärts.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen