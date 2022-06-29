Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
29.06.2022 15:33:43

UniFirst Slashes FY22 Earnings Outlook As Q3 Adj. EPS Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Wednesday, UniFirst Corp. (UNF) slashed its earnings and adjusted earnings outlook for the full-year 2022, while raising annual revenue outlook.

For fiscal 2022, the company now projects earnings in a range of $5.40 to $5.60 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $6.65 to $6.85 per share on revenues between $1.993 billion and $2.0 billion.

Previously, the company expected earnings in the range of $5.62 to $5.82 per share and adjusted earnings in the range of $6.80 to $7.00 per share on revenues between $1.967 billion and $1.980 billion.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $6.91 per share on revenues of $1.97 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

For the third quarter, the company reported net income of $25.07 million or $1.33 per share, down from $42.02 million or $2.21 per share in the prior-year quarter. Excluding items, adjusted earnings for the quarter were $1.77 per share.

Total revenue for the quarter increased 10.2 percent to $511.55 million from $464.32 million in the same quarter last year.

The Street was looking for earnings of $1.90 per share on revenues of $501.03 million for the quarter.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Unifirst CorpShsmehr Nachrichten