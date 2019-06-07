Unifor energy workers ratify historic national agreement

TORONTO, June 7, 2019 /CNW/ - Representatives from Unifor's energy unions have ratified the tentative agreement that establishes the pattern for 8,500 members of the National Energy Program.

"Our energy members came together and used their collective power to make significant gains," said Jerry Dias, Unifor National President. "Energy workers are a critical part of Canada's economy."

The four-year collective agreement covers Unifor members working in the sector across Canada. It includes gains in wages, severance, and a new framework for addressing domestic violence. Suncor was selected by Unifor as the chosen employer to set the pattern that will be rolled out to the remaining energy sector employers.

"The energy sector is very profitable, and it's only right that workers are compensated for their role in generating that wealth," said Renaud Gagné, Unifor's Quebec Director. "I'm proud of the work done by the bargaining committee to get the national program completed."

The following locals will now ratify the agreements in the various locations that will establish the pattern:

Suncor Energy Products Partnership

Burrard Products Terminal (Local 601)

Edmonton Refinery (Local 501A)

Edmonton Terminal (Local 777)

London Terminal (Local 27)

Oakville Terminal (Local 593)

Montreal Refinery (Local 175)

Montreal Terminal (Local 163Q)

Suncor Energy Inc.

Oil Sands (Local 707A)

Terra Nova Employers' Organization

Terra Nova Floating Production Storage and Offloading Platform (Local 2121)

Unifor is Canada's largest union in the private sector, representing 315,000 workers in every major area of the economy. The union advocates for all working people and their rights, fights for equality and social justice in Canada and abroad, and strives to create progressive change for a better future.

SOURCE Unifor