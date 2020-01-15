Unifor reaches tentative deal with Air Canada

TORONTO, Jan. 15, 2020 /CNW/ - Unifor Local 2002, the union representing customer service agents in call centres and airports, customer journey management and customer relations representatives have reached a tentative agreement with Air Canada.

"Congratulations to the bargaining committee, who have worked tirelessly for more than a year to reach a fair deal for our hard-working members at Air Canada," said Jerry Dias, Unifor National President. "Air Canada has seen its stock price increase by 950% since 2010 and our bargaining team ensured our members will share in that success."

The tentative agreement will be presented to members for ratification votes over the course of the next week. If ratified, the new five-year agreement will expire on February 28, 2026.

"I would like to thank the Bargaining Committee and the entire membership who stood together and showed solidarity throughout this process," said Euila Leonard, President Local 2002. "Our members have worked and lived through the lean times in the airline industry and I am proud that the gains in this agreement recognize the contributions and hard work of Air Canada members."

Unifor Local 2002 represents 5,600 members who work at Air Canada call centres and airports, customer journey management and customer relations representatives, as well as 400 members who work at Aeroplan in British Columbia and Quebec and 300 members who work as Air Canada crew schedulers.

Unifor is Canada's largest union in the private sector, representing 315,000 workers in every major area of the economy. The union advocates for all working people and their rights, fights for equality and social justice in Canada and abroad, and strives to create progressive change for a better future.

