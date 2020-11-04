Unifor to provide update on contract talks with General Motors

TORONTO, Nov. 4, 2020 /CNW/ - Unifor's National President will provide an update on negotiations with General Motors at a virtual news conference streamed live on Facebook tomorrow morning.

Talks continue as Unifor seeks to reach a new tentative agreement with GM on behalf of 1700 members who work in St. Catharines, Oshawa and Woodstock in advance of tonight 11:59 pm strike deadline.

WHAT: Virtual News Conference to update media on GM bargaining WHEN: 10 a.m., Thursday, November 5, 2020 WHERE: Facebook live from Provincial Ballroom, Sheraton Centre, 123 Queen Street West WHO: Unifor National President Jerry Dias and Unifor Bargaining Committee representatives

Journalists wishing to participate in the Question & Answer portion of the news conference by phone must register by 9 a.m. Thursday November 5, 2020 by emailing Kathleen.okeefe@unifor.org and we will send you dial in information.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, in compliance with Ontario health directives, only one pool camera and one pool photographer will be permitted on site at the Sheraton Centre in Toronto.

The news conference will streamed live on Unifor's Facebook page and broadcast quality video of the event will be available shortly afterward for download at this link. No further comment will be made until the news conference.

A digital media kit including background on Canada's auto industry and details on plant locations, products produced and number of workers represented by Unifor can be found on this website.

