Unihertz Announces New Kickstarter Launch of Titan Pocket - The Smallest QWERTY Android 11 Smartphone

Unihertz has just launched on Kickstarter its latest unique smartphone, Titan Pocket, the smallest QWERTY smartphone running with the powerful Android 11.

As of now, the crowdfunding campaign has raised about 500,000USD and and gained over 2,000 backers.

Dedicated to designing unique smartphones for nearly five years, Unihertz has earned more than 30,000 loyal followers around the world who supports its ideas of being unique. From the first generation Jelly that shook the industry, to the small tactile Titan Pocket now, "Unihertz always believes that there should be different types of smartphones for all kinds of people. That's why we are committed to making unique smartphones even just for minority groups. We hope people can have more diverse choices as smartphones become more and more alike," said Stephen, Founder & CEO of Unihertz.

With the experience from the previously successful model Titan, the ultimate rugged QWERTY smartphone, Unihertz is today back with the new model, Titan Pocket, which is smaller and lighter than the Titan and boasts Android 11 OS, 3.1 inch screen, and 4000mAh battery. From the size and features, we can expect it to be easy to carry around and an ideal smartphone for people who want to "get things done".

In addition to being a portable and powerful device, Titan Pocket is packed with features that make it incredibly handy. It has dual sim card slot, IR blaster, GPS, fingerprint unlock, NFC and it's also globally unlocked with LTE support. Unihertz is going beyond the limits in developing such wonderful and special smartphones.

Titan Pocket is available on Kickstarter for early adopters and returning fans.

