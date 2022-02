Unilever, Coke, and Pepsi Make Big Sales, But Inflation Eats Their Bottom Line

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day.US inflation stayed hotter than a bag of Flamin' Cheetos in January, as the consumer price index hit a four-decade high of 7.5%.And the owner of those Flamin' Cheetos, PepsiCo , felt the burn. The global food and drinks giant, its main rival Coca-Cola, and consumer goods giant Unilever all reported robust revenues Thursday, but the toll of rising costs on their profits was on full display.Continue reading