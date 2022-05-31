Unilever Appoints Billionaire Activist Nelson Peltz As Non-Executive Director

(RTTNews) - Consumer goods giant Unilever Plc. (UN, ULVR.L, UL) appointed billionaire activist Nelson Peltz as a non-Executive Director of the company and as a member of its Compensation Committee, with his appointments expected to be effective from 20 July 2022.

Nelson Peltz is Chief Executive Officer and a Founding Partner of Trian Fund Management, L.P., an investment management firm. He has previously served on the Boards of several major global consumer goods companies, including The Procter & Gamble Company, H.J. Heinz Company and Mondelez International.

Peltz currently serves as Non-Executive Chairman of The Wendy's Company and on the Boards of Janus Henderson Group Plc and Madison Square Garden Sports Corp.

Trian has confirmed that it manages funds which hold interests in about 37.4 million ordinary shares of Unilever, constituting about 1.5% of Unilever's share capital.

Nils Andersen, Chair of Unilever, said that the company has held extensive and constructive discussions with Nelson and the Trian team and believe that Nelson's experience in the global consumer goods industry will be of value to the company.

Nelson Peltz said he looks forward to working collaboratively with management and the Board to help drive Unilever's strategy, operations, sustainability, and shareholder value for the benefit of all stakeholders.