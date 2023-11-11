|
11.11.2023 15:15:00
Unilever Can't Catch a Break With Wall Street, but You Might Want to Buy the Stock Anyway
When Alan Jope took over as CEO of Unilever (NYSE: UL), the company was on the cusp of big changes. Jope did an admirable job, and also had to contend with the coronavirus pandemic along the way, but he has now stepped aside. New CEO Hein Schumacher has gotten to know the consumer staples titan and he's presented investors with a business plan.Wall Street analysts were unimpressed, but that doesn't mean it's a bad plan. Here's why you might want to own Unilever despite what analysts think.When Jope took the helm of consumer staples giant Unilever in early 2019, the company was set for a series of shifts. Notably, it was moving from an unusual dual-listing structure to being based entirely out of the United Kingdom. That was completed in late 2020. Also in the works over that span was the sale of slower-growing businesses like teas, a division sold in mid-2022. Along the way, the company was adding faster-growing brands via bolt-on acquisitions, such as the purchase of Liquid IV in a deal announced in late 2020.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Unilever plc
|45,15
|-0,87%
