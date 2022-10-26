Unilever Recalls Certain Dry Shampoos Due To Potential "Elevated Levels" Of Cancer-causing Chemical

(RTTNews) - Consumer goods giant Unilever PLC (UN, ULVR.L, UL) has recalled certain Dove, Nexxus, Suave, TIGI and TRESemmé dry shampoo products because of potentially elevated levels of benzene, a chemical that can cause cancer.

The affected products were produced prior to October 2021 and were distributed at retailers nationwide, the Food and Drug Administration said in an announcement.

Benzene is classified as a human carcinogen. Exposure to benzene can occur by inhalation, orally, and through the skin and it can result in cancers including leukemia and blood cancer of the bone marrow and blood disorders which can be life threatening. Benzene is ubiquitous in the environment. Humans around the world have daily exposures to it indoors and outdoors from multiple sources.

According to Unilever, an independent health hazard evaluation found that daily exposure to the benzene in its recalled dry shampoo products "would not be expected to cause adverse health consequences."

"Unilever U.S. is recalling these products out of an abundance of caution. Unilever has received no reports of adverse events to date relating to this recall," the company wrote.

No other products from Unilever or its brands are impacted by this recall, the company stated.