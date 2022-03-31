Unilever Recalls Suave Aerosol Antiperspirants

(RTTNews) - Unilever U.S., affiliated to consumer goods giant Unilever, is recalling two Suave Aerosol Antiperspirants to the consumer level due to presence of slightly elevated levels of benzene, a human carcinogen, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said.

The recall involves Suave 24-Hour Protection Aerosol Antiperspirant Powder and Suave 24-Hour Protection Aerosol Antiperspirant Fresh.

The 4 oz. and 6 oz. Suave 24-Hour Protection Aerosol Antiperspirant Powder with UPC 079400751508 and 079400784902, as well as 6 oz. Suave 24-Hour Protection Aerosol Antiperspirant Fresh with UPC 079400785503 are included in the recall.

Unilever is recalling all lots of the products with an expiration date through September 2023. The affected products were in limited distribution at U.S. retail stores and online.

The Suave 24-Hour Protection Aerosol Antiperspirant product line was discontinued in October 2021 for business reasons.

No other Unilever or Suave products are included in the recall.

The recall was initiated after an internal review showed slightly elevated levels of benzene in some product samples. Benzene is not an ingredient in any of the recalled products. As per the review, unexpected levels of benzene came from the propellant that sprays the product out of the can.

Benzene is classified as a human carcinogen. Exposure to benzene can occur through inhalation, oral, and skin and it could result in an increased risk of cancers including leukemia, and blood cancer of the bone marrow and other blood disorders.

However, daily exposure to benzene in the recalled products at the levels detected in testing would not be expected to cause adverse health consequences.

Consumers are asked to stop using and appropriately discard the affected products. Unilever will also offer reimbursement for affected consumers.

In similar recalls due to benzene, consumer goods giant Procter & Gamble Co. or P&G last year recalled aerosol dry conditioner spray products and aerosol dry shampoo spray products from Pantene, Aussie, Herbal Essences, and Waterless brands produced in the United States.