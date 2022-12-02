Unilever Unit Recalls 8 Mln Cleaning Products

(RTTNews) - The Laundress, a unit of Conopco Inc. d/b/a Unilever, is recalling around 8 million laundry and household cleaning products citing risk of exposure to bacteria, U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The recall involves Laundress laundry detergent, fabric conditioner and other cleaning products. The affected products' lot codes begins with a prefix letter F and the last four digits numbered 9354 or less, H and the last four digits numbered 2262 or less, and T and the last four digits numbered 5264 or less.

All products have "The Laundress - New York" printed at the top of the label. The Laundress is recalling all products manufactured at the affected facility through September 2022.

The products were manufactured in United States and sold online at TheLaundress.com, Amazon.com, and additional websites and in stores at The Laundress, Bloomingdale's, The Container Store, Saks Fifth Avenue, Target, Nordstrom, Jenni Kayne, Kith, Peruvian Connection, N.Peal, Brooklinen, and other major retailers across the country. They were sold through September 2022 for between $8 and $100.

According to the agency, the recalled products can contain bacteria, including Burkholderia cepacia complex, Klebsiella aerogenes and multiple different species of Pseudomonas. Many of these are environmental organisms found widely in soil and water, and some may also be found in humans.

Testing has identified bacteria in certain recalled products to date, including those produced between January 2021 and September 2022.

People with weakened immune systems, external medical devices, and underlying lung conditions who are exposed to the bacteria may get serious infection that may require medical treatment. The bacteria can enter the body if inhaled, or through the eyes or a break in the skin.

Meanwhile, people with healthy immune systems are usually not affected by the bacteria.

The company said 11 consumers have reported Pseudomonas infections, and that it is investigating whether there is any connection to the recalled products.

Consumers are urged to immediately stop using the recalled products, and request a refund if they purchased the recalled products.

