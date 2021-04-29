Union Pacific Builds State-of-the-Art Transload Terminal in Chicago

OMAHA, Neb., April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Union Pacific today announced that it is building a state-of-the-art grain transload facility within its Global IV intermodal terminal in Joliet, Illinois that will reduce supply-chain costs for agricultural producers and processors. The Union Pacific Global IV Transload facility will be managed by JCT, which is a 50/50 joint venture between Consolidated Grain and Barge Co. and Gavilon Grain, LLC.

Union Pacific Global IV Transload will be open to all Midwest agricultural producers and processors, expanding connection opportunities to both empty containers and Union Pacific's extensive West Coast port terminal network. Regional producers and processors will be able to transport their product by truck to Global IV, where it will be transloaded into intermodal marine containers for shipment by rail to West Coast ports, then loaded onto ocean carriers and shipped to overseas markets. The program will offer greater access to containers for exporters and faster turnaround times for ocean carriers and their containers. Construction began this month, with an estimated completion by Q4 2021. Once fully operational, the terminal will have the capacity to process 50,000 containers per year.

"This facility will support the regional agriculture economy by providing reduced supply-chain costs and efficient loading support for exporting grain products, whole grains and oilseeds," said Kari Kirchhoefer, Union Pacific Vice President – Marketing and Sales Premium. "By colocating on site at G4, we create greater efficiencies within the supply chain."

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific (NYSE: UNP) delivers the goods families and businesses use every day with safe, reliable and efficient service. Operating in 23 western states, the company connects its customers and communities to the global economy. Trains are the most environmentally responsible way to move freight, helping Union Pacific protect future generations. More information about Union Pacific is available at www.up.com.

About Consolidated Grain and Barge Co.

Consolidated Grain and Barge Co., a wholly owned subsidiary of CGB Enterprises, Inc., is headquartered in Covington, Louisiana, and operates an extensive network of grain facilities across the Midwest. In addition to grain facilities, CGB Enterprises, Inc. has dedicated operations in logistics and transportation (CTLC), agri-finance (AGRIfinancial Services), soybean processing, producer risk management, and other related businesses. For more information on CGB Enterprises, Inc. and its family of businesses, please visit www.cgb.com.

About Gavilon Grain, LLC

The Gavilon Group, LLC connects producers and consumers of food, feed and fuel, linking agricultural supply with demand through its global supply chain network. The company provides origination, storage and handling, transportation and logistics, marketing and distribution, and risk management services to customers and suppliers across the globe.

A wholly owned subsidiary of Marubeni Corporation, Gavilon employs more than 1,900 people at nearly 300 facilities and offices worldwide. For more information, please visit www.gavilon.com.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/union-pacific-builds-state-of-the-art-transload-terminal-in-chicago-301280501.html

SOURCE Union Pacific Corporation