Union Pacific Corp. Reveals Climb In Q1 Bottom Line, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Union Pacific Corp. (UNP) reported a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $1.63 billion, or $2.57 per share. This compares with $1.34 billion, or $2.00 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.55 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 17.2% to $5.86 billion from $5.00 billion last year.

Union Pacific Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $1.63 Bln. vs. $1.34 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $2.57 vs. $2.00 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $2.55 -Revenue (Q1): $5.86 Bln vs. $5.00 Bln last year.