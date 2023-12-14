14.12.2023 14:00:00

Union Pacific Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings Release Date

OMAHA, Neb., Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP) will release fourth quarter 2023 financial and operating results on Thursday, Jan. 25, 2024, at 7:45 a.m. ET. The company's management team will host a conference call and live webcast at 8:45 a.m. ET.

Union Pacific. (PRNewsFoto/Union Pacific) (PRNewsfoto/Union Pacific)

Parties interested in participating via teleconference may dial 877-407-8293. International callers may dial 201-689-8349. A live webcast of the presentation and materials will be available in the investor relations section of Union Pacific's website at www.up.com/investor. A replay of the audio webcast will be available shortly thereafter.

ABOUT UNION PACIFIC
Union Pacific (NYSE: UNP) delivers the goods families and businesses use every day with safe, reliable and efficient service. Operating in 23 western states, the company connects its customers and communities to the global economy. Trains are the most environmentally responsible way to move freight, helping Union Pacific protect future generations. More information about Union Pacific is available at www.up.com.

www.up.com 

www.facebook.com/unionpacific 

www.twitter.com/unionpacific 

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/union-pacific-corporation-announces-fourth-quarter-2023-earnings-release-date-302008681.html

SOURCE Union Pacific Corporation

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Union Pacific Corp.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Union Pacific Corp.mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Union Pacific Corp. 221,80 0,50% Union Pacific Corp.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Fed stellt Zinssenkungen in Aussicht: ATX etwas fester -- DAX stabil -- Börsen in Fernost schließen überwiegend freundlich
Der heimische Markt legt einen freundlichen Handelstag hin. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt tendiert seitwärts. In Fernost ging es am Freitag überwiegend nach oben.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen