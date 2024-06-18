|
18.06.2024 14:00:00
Union Pacific Corporation CEO Jim Vena and CFO Jennifer Hamann to Address the NYSE 2024 European Investor Conference – In Association with Bank of America
Jim Vena, chief executive officer, and Jennifer Hamann, executive vice president and chief financial officer, of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP) will address the NYSE 2024 European Investor Conference – In Association with Bank of America on Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2024, at 9:00 a.m. ET.
A live webcast of the presentation will be available in the investor relations section of Union Pacific’s website at https://investor.unionpacific.com. A replay of the audio webcast will be available shortly thereafter.
ABOUT UNION PACIFIC
Union Pacific (NYSE: UNP) delivers the goods families and businesses use every day with safe, reliable and efficient service. Operating in 23 western states, the company connects its customers and communities to the global economy. Trains are the most environmentally responsible way to move freight, helping Union Pacific protect future generations. More information about Union Pacific is available at www.up.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240618462740/en/
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Union Pacific Corp.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Union Pacific Corp.mehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Union Pacific Corp.
|207,00
|0,12%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX verhalten freundlich -- DAX steigt wieder -- Wall Street startet wenig verändert -- Märkte in Asien zum Handelsende mehrheitlich grün
Der heimische Aktienmarkt notiert am Dienstag leicht im Plus, während sich der deutsche Leitindex aktuell auch wieder fester präsentiert. An der Wall Street halten sich die Bewegungen zunächst in Grenzen. Die asiatischen Indizes zeigten sich indes überwiegend freundlich.