18.05.2023 22:15:00

Union Pacific Corporation Declares Second Quarter 2023 Dividend

OMAHA, Neb., May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP) has declared a quarterly dividend of $1.30 per share on the company's common stock, payable June 30, 2023, to shareholders of record May 31, 2023. 

Union Pacific has paid dividends on its common stock for 124 consecutive years.

ABOUT UNION PACIFIC

Union Pacific (NYSE: UNP) delivers the goods families and businesses use every day with safe, reliable and efficient service. Operating in 23 western states, the company connects its customers and communities to the global economy. Trains are the most environmentally responsible way to move freight, helping Union Pacific protect future generations. More information about Union Pacific is available at www.up.com.

