16.02.2022 14:00:00

Union Pacific Corporation Executives to Address the Barclays 2022 Industrial Select Conference

OMAHA, Neb., Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lance Fritz, chairman, president, and chief executive officer, and Jennifer Hamann, executive vice president and chief financial officer, of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP) will address the Barclays 2022 Industrial Select Conference on Wednesday, February 23, 2022, at 8:00 a.m. ET.

Union Pacific.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available in the investor relations section of Union Pacific's website at www.up.com/investor. A replay of the audio webcast will be available shortly thereafter.

ABOUT UNION PACIFIC

Union Pacific (NYSE: UNP) delivers the goods families and businesses use every day with safe, reliable and efficient service. Operating in 23 western states, the company connects its customers and communities to the global economy. Trains are the most environmentally responsible way to move freight, helping Union Pacific protect future generations. More information about Union Pacific is available at www.up.com.

