Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
09.08.2022 14:00:00

Union Pacific Corporation Executives to Address the Deutsche Bank 2022 Transportation Conference

OMAHA, Neb., Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jennifer Hamann, executive vice president and chief financial officer, and Eric Gehringer, executive vice president - operations, of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP), will address the Deutsche Bank 2022 Transportation Conference on Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, at 8 a.m. ET

Union Pacific. (PRNewsFoto/Union Pacific) (PRNewsfoto/Union Pacific)

A live webcast of the presentation will be available in the investor relations section of Union Pacific's website at www.up.com/investor. A replay of the audio webcast will be available shortly thereafter. 

ABOUT UNION PACIFIC 

Union Pacific (NYSE: UNP) delivers the goods families and businesses use every day with safe, reliable and efficient service. Operating in 23 western states, the company connects its customers and communities to the global economy. Trains are the most environmentally responsible way to move freight, helping Union Pacific protect future generations. More information about Union Pacific is available at www.up.com

www.up.com 

www.facebook.com/unionpacific 

www.twitter.com/unionpacific 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/union-pacific-corporation-executives-to-address-the-deutsche-bank-2022-transportation-conference-301600458.html

SOURCE Union Pacific Corporation

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Union Pacific Corp.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Union Pacific Corp.mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Union Pacific Corp. 223,95 -0,24% Union Pacific Corp.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Börsianer warten gespannt auf US-Inflationsbericht: ATX und DAX gewinnen leicht -- Asiens Börsen beenden Handelstag in Rot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich im Mittwochshandel etwas höher. Auch der DAX kann leicht zulegen. Zur Mitte der Woche schlossen die asiatischen Börsen tiefer.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen