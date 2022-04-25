|
Union Pacific Honors Safe Chemical Transporters with Pinnacle Award
OMAHA, Neb., April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Union Pacific Railroad today announced that 70 companies have won the 2021 Pinnacle Award for their dedication and commitment to safely transporting chemicals by rail. The annual award honors customers who implement release prevention protocols, corrective action plans and have zero non-accident releases (NARs) of regulated hazardous materials shipments.
"Union Pacific is honored to partner with companies that share our commitment to the safe transportation of chemicals and, in the process, the protection of the environment. This award recognizes the work these companies do every single day to prevent releases and safeguard the communities where we all live and work," said Jacque Bendon, vice president-Industrial, Marketing and Sales.
Union Pacific's Hazardous Materials Safety team supports customers with joint rail safety training programs and rail car inspections.
The 2021 Pinnacle Award winners are:
Aeropres Corporation
El Dorado Chemical Co.
Afton Chemical Corporation
EnLink Midstream
American Synthetic Rubber
ExxonMobil
Archer Daniels Midland Co.
Foremark Performance Chemicals
Arkalon Ethanol LLC
FutureFuel Chemical Company
Arkema Inc.
Gibson Energy
ASHTA Chemicals Inc.
HELM US CORP
Berryman Chemical Inc.
Howard Energy Partners
BP
Indorama Ventures
Buckeye Pipeline Company
INEOS Oxide
CALAMCO
International Chemical Company
Cargill Inc.
Irving Oil Limited
Chevron Phillips Chemical
Itafos Conda LLC
CHS Inc.
Kemira
CITGO Petroleum Corporation
Keyera Corp.
Coffeyville Resources Nitrogen Fertilizers
Koch Fertilizer LLC
Covestro LLC
Koch Methanol LLC
Cross Oil Refining and Marketing
Koppers Inc.
Eco Energy
Lotte Chemicals Louisiana LLC
Louis Dreyfus Company Grand Junction LLC
Sulphuric Acid Trading Company
Martin Operating Partnership
Targa Resources
MGP Ingredients
Targray.
Midwest Renewable Energy
The Chemours Company
NorFalco
The Lubrizol Corporation
NOVA Chemicals
The Plaza Group
Olin Corporation
TotalEnergies Petrochemicals and
OQ CHEMICALS CORPORATION
Refining USA Inc.
Phoenix Park Energy Marketing
TPC Group
Ponderosa Petroleum
U S Amines LTD
Reagent Chemical
Valero Energy
Renewable Energy Group
Veolia North America Regeneration and
Roehm America LLC
Recovery Solutions
Sawtooth Caverns
West Plains Propane Inc.
Solvay Chemicals
Wildcat Midstream Limited Partnership
Southwest Iowa Renewable Energy
Williams Companies Inc.
Stepan Company
WRR Environmental Services
