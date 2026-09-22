Union Pacific Aktie

Union Pacific für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 858144 / ISIN: US9078181081

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
22.09.2026 17:50:36

Union Pacific, Norfolk Southern Merger Review Advances As STB Rejects Opponents' Dismissal Requests

(RTTNews) - Tuesday, Union Pacific Corp. (UNP) and Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC) announced that the Surface Transportation Board or STB has unanimously denied merger opponents' requests to dismiss the companies' revised merger application.

This move allows the board to continue its review of the most comprehensive merger analysis ever submitted in support of a major rail transaction.

The facts provided in the application suggest that a seamless, coast-to-coast railroad will provide customers with more efficient and affordable freight transportation options and remove more than 2 million truckloads from taxpayer-funded highways.

Also, the International Association of Sheet Metal, Air, Rail and Transportation's Railroad Mechanical Department has entered a jobs-for-life agreement with the railroads. The company added that the merger has support from a majority of unions representing Union Pacific and Norfolk Southern employees.

The two companies expect the transaction to be completed in the second half of 2027.

Currently, UNP is trading at $270.97, up 0.50 percent and NSC is trading at $311.13, up 0.67 percent on the NYSE.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Norfolk Southern Corp.

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Union Pacific Corp.

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Norfolk Southern Corp. 273,10 1,26% Norfolk Southern Corp.
Union Pacific Corp. 237,70 1,19% Union Pacific Corp.

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

20.09.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 38: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
20.09.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 38
19.09.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
19.09.26 KW 38: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
18.09.26 KW 38: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Dow schwächer -- ATX geht nach Rekord etwas fester in den Feierabend -- DAX letztlich stabil -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich im Plus
Der heimische Aktienmarkt legte etwas zu, während der deutsche Leitindex seitwärts tendierte. An der Wall Street geht es in verschiedene Richtungen. Die Börsen in Asien verzeichneten im Dienstagshandel Gewinne.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen