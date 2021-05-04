Union Pacific Opening New Southern California Terminal in Major Import Distribution Region

OMAHA, Neb., May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Union Pacific today announced plans to open a new intermodal terminal in the heart of Southern California's import distribution region. It is the fastest growing region of industrial warehousing and continues to be a leader throughout the United States. Located near the Ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach, the new terminal will open in the second quarter of 2021, providing customers' expanded access to Chicago and other key markets.

"We are excited to expand our intermodal presence and do it where we can reduce truck traffic on California's highways, cut drayage costs and compete effectively for domestic intermodal freight," said Kenny Rocker, Executive Vice President - Marketing and Sales. "Inland Empire Intermodal Terminal demonstrates our commitment to intermodal and the strength of Union Pacific's franchise to grow quickly and strategically using our existing footprint."

Union Pacific will start by establishing a "pop-up" terminal at its West Colton rail yard. Domestic intermodal service will launch between Southern California and Chicago, with expected future service to Dallas and southeast markets.

Union Pacific has the largest intermodal network in North America, with the most direct services from coast to coast.

