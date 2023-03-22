Union Pacific Railroad Signs Paid Sick Leave Agreement With 8 Unions

(RTTNews) - Union Pacific Railroad (UNP) Wednesday announced the signing of a paid sick leave agreement with eight labor unions, effective April 1. Negotiations with the remaining four unions are ongoing.

As per the agreement, all Union Pacific employees will receive paid personal days off, employees represented by these unions will also receive four paid sick days annually, prorated for 2023. Further employees could convert up to three paid leave days for use as paid sick days.

The unions that have reached agreements or tentative agreements represent more than 40 percent of Union Pacific's craft professionals.