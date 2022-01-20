Union Pacific Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results

OMAHA, Neb., Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP) today reported 2021 fourth quarter net income of $1.7 billion, or $2.66 per diluted share. This compares to adjusted 2020 fourth quarter net income of $1.6 billion, or $2.36 per diluted share. The 2020 adjusted results exclude a $278 million pre-tax, non-cash impairment charge.

Reported net income for the full year 2021 was $6.5 billion, or $9.95 per diluted share. These full year results compare to adjusted full year 2020 net income of $5.6 billion, or $8.19 per diluted share, which excludes the impairment charge.

"The Union Pacific team concluded its most profitable year ever in 2021. We produced double digit fourth quarter revenue growth by leveraging our great rail franchise to generate positive business mix and core pricing gains, despite ongoing global supply chain challenges that impacted volumes," said Lance Fritz, Union Pacific chairman, president and chief executive officer. "For the third consecutive year we improved our fuel consumption rate, taking steps to reduce our carbon footprint and meet the goals of our 2021 Climate Action Plan. While our safety and operational performance in 2021 did not meet expectations, we look to convert recent progress into sustained improvement in 2022. Although uncertainty remains around COVID variants and supply chain disruptions, we see a positive demand environment in 2022 and continued traction from business development efforts driving growth as we deliver value to all our stakeholders."

Fourth Quarter Summary

Financial Results: Strong Revenue Growth Drives Fourth Quarter Records for Operating Income, Net Income, and Earnings Per Share

Fourth Quarter 2021 Compared to Adjusted Fourth Quarter 2020*

Operating revenue of $5.7 billion was up 12% driven by higher fuel surcharge revenue, a positive business mix, and core pricing gains, partially offset by lower volumes.

was up 12% driven by higher fuel surcharge revenue, a positive business mix, and core pricing gains, partially offset by lower volumes. Business volumes, as measured by total revenue carloads, were down 4%.

Union Pacific's 57.4% operating ratio deteriorated 180 basis points. Higher fuel prices negatively impacted the operating ratio 100 basis points.

Operating Income of $2.4 billion was up 7%.

was up 7%. The company repurchased 5.8 million shares in fourth quarter 2021 at an aggregate cost of $1.4 billion .

* 2020 results exclude the Brazos non-cash impairment charge. Please reference page 10 of the supplemental financial information for the reconciliation to GAAP.

Operating Performance: Network Recovery Efforts Slowed by COVID Impacts to Crew Availability

Fourth Quarter 2021 Compared to Fourth Quarter 2020

Quarterly freight car velocity of 197 daily miles per car, a 12% decline.

Quarterly locomotive productivity was 129 gross ton-miles (GTMs) per horsepower day, a 9% decline.

Average maximum train length was 9,319 feet, a 2% increase.

Quarterly workforce productivity was 1,046 car miles per employee, a 1% improvement

Fuel consumption rate, measured in gallons of fuel per thousand GTMs, was flat.

2021 Full Year Summary

Financial Results: Revenue Growth and Margin Improvement Drives Records for Operating Income, Operating Ratio, Net Income, and Earnings Per Share

Full Year 2021 Compared to Adjusted Full Year 2020*

Operating revenue of $21.8 billion was up 12% driven by volume growth, higher fuel surcharge revenue, core pricing gains, and a positive business mix.

was up 12% driven by volume growth, higher fuel surcharge revenue, core pricing gains, and a positive business mix. Business volumes, as measured by total revenue carloads, were up 4%.

Union Pacific's 57.2% operating ratio improved 130 basis points. Higher fuel prices negatively impacted the operating ratio by 140 basis points.

Operating Income of $9.3 billion was up 15%.

was up 15%. Union Pacific's capital program in 2021 totaled $3.0 billion .

. The company repurchased 33.3 million shares in 2021 at an aggregate cost of $7.3 billion .

* 2020 results exclude the Brazos non-cash impairment charge. Please reference page 10 of the supplemental financial information for the reconciliation to GAAP.

Operating Performance: Network Operations Challenged by Weather Events, Wildfires, COVID Impacted Crew Availability, and Supply Chain Disruptions

Full Year 2021 Compared to Full Year 2020

Union Pacific's reportable personal injury rate deteriorated to 0.98 per 200,000 employee-hours compared to 0.90 for full year 2020.

Freight car velocity of 203 daily miles per car, an 8% decline.

Locomotive productivity was 133 GTMs per horsepower day, a 3% decline.

Average maximum train length was 9,334 feet, a 6% increase.

Workforce productivity was 1,038 car miles per employee, a 10% improvement.

Fuel consumption rate, measured in gallons of fuel per thousand GTMs, improved 1%.

Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call

Supplemental financial information is attached.

UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited)

Millions, Except Per Share Amounts and Percentages,

4th Quarter



Full Year

For the Periods Ended December 31,

2021



2020



%



2021



2020



%

Operating Revenues















































Freight revenues

$ 5,297



$ 4,803





10 %

$ 20,244



$ 18,251





11 % Other



436





338





29





1,560





1,282





22

Total operating revenues



5,733





5,141





12





21,804





19,533





12

Operating Expenses















































Compensation and benefits



1,070





1,021





5





4,158





3,993





4

Depreciation



556





557





-





2,208





2,210





-

Fuel



597





332





80





2,049





1,314





56

Purchased services and materials



538





492





9





2,016





1,962





3

Equipment and other rents



230





220





5





859





875





(2)

Other



302





513





(41)





1,176





1,345





(13)

Total operating expenses



3,293





3,135





5





12,466





11,699





7

Operating Income



2,440





2,006





22





9,338





7,834





19

Other income



83





66





26





297





287





3

Interest expense



(295)





(279)





6





(1,157)





(1,141)





1

Income before income taxes



2,228





1,793





24





8,478





6,980





21

Income taxes



(517)





(413)





25





(1,955)





(1,631)





20

Net Income

$ 1,711



$ 1,380





24



$ 6,523



$ 5,349





22



















































Share and Per Share















































Earnings per share - basic

$ 2.67



$ 2.05





30 %

$ 9.98



$ 7.90





26 % Earnings per share - diluted

$ 2.66



$ 2.05





30



$ 9.95



$ 7.88





26

Weighted average number of shares - basic



640.4





672.2





(5)





653.8





677.3





(3)

Weighted average number of shares - diluted



642.1





674.1





(5)





655.4





679.1





(3)

Dividends declared per share

$ 1.18



$ 0.97





22



$ 4.29



$ 3.88





11



















































Operating Ratio



57.4 %



61.0 %



(3.6) pts



57.2 %



59.9 %



(2.7) pts Effective Tax Rate



23.2 %



23.0 %



0.2





23.1 %



23.4 %



(0.3)



UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES Freight Revenues Statistics (unaudited)





4th Quarter



Full Year

For the Periods Ended December 31,

2021



2020



%



2021



2020



%

Freight Revenues (Millions)















































Grain & grain products

$ 889



$ 801





11 %

$ 3,181



$ 2,829





12 % Fertilizer



176





161





9





697





660





6

Food & refrigerated



259





243





7





998





937





7

Coal & renewables



485





357





36





1,780





1,534





16

Bulk



1,809





1,562





16





6,656





5,960





12

Industrial chemicals & plastics



507





461





10





1,943





1,845





5

Metals & minerals



481





378





27





1,811





1,580





15

Forest products



351





307





14





1,357





1,160





17

Energy & specialized markets



558





515





8





2,212





2,037





9

Industrial



1,897





1,661





14





7,323





6,622





11

Automotive



469





486





(3)





1,761





1,680





5

Intermodal



1,122





1,094





3





4,504





3,989





13

Premium



1,591





1,580





1





6,265





5,669





11

Total

$ 5,297



$ 4,803





10 %

$ 20,244



$ 18,251





11 % Revenue Carloads (Thousands)















































Grain & grain products



213





216





(1) %



805





745





8 % Fertilizer



48





44





9





201





193





4

Food & refrigerated



48





48





-





189





185





2

Coal & renewables



215





190





13





819





797





3

Bulk



524





498





5





2,014





1,920





5

Industrial chemicals & plastics



157





148





6





606





587





3

Metals & minerals



181





154





18





697





646





8

Forest products



63





59





7





250





220





14

Energy & specialized markets



137





137





-





559





539





4

Industrial



538





498





8





2,112





1,992





6

Automotive



182





202





(10)





701





692





1

Intermodal [a]



728





853





(15)





3,211





3,149





2

Premium



910





1,055





(14)





3,912





3,841





2

Total



1,972





2,051





(4) %



8,038





7,753





4 % Average Revenue per Car















































Grain & grain products

$ 4,187



$ 3,710





13 %

$ 3,953



$ 3,797





4 % Fertilizer



3,705





3,647





2





3,470





3,427





1

Food & refrigerated



5,409





5,030





8





5,279





5,047





5

Coal & renewables



2,251





1,887





19





2,173





1,926





13

Bulk



3,457





3,139





10





3,305





3,104





6

Industrial chemicals & plastics



3,242





3,125





4





3,207





3,144





2

Metals & minerals



2,659





2,448





9





2,598





2,445





6

Forest products



5,521





5,184





7





5,424





5,269





3

Energy & specialized markets



4,054





3,747





8





3,956





3,780





5

Industrial



3,522





3,331





6





3,467





3,324





4

Automotive



2,576





2,399





7





2,511





2,427





3

Intermodal [a]



1,541





1,284





20





1,403





1,267





11

Premium



1,748





1,497





17





1,601





1,476





8

Average

$ 2,686



$ 2,341





15 %

$ 2,519



$ 2,354





7 %





[a] For intermodal shipments each container or trailer equals one carload.

UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (unaudited)



Dec. 31,

Dec. 31,

Millions, Except Percentages

2021



2020

Assets















Cash and cash equivalents

$ 960



$ 1,799

Short-term investments



46





60

Other current assets



2,545





2,355

Investments



2,241





2,164

Properties, net



54,871





54,161

Operating lease assets



1,787





1,610

Other assets



1,075





249

Total assets

$ 63,525



$ 62,398



















Liabilities and Common Shareholders' Equity















Debt due within one year

$ 2,166



$ 1,069

Other current liabilities



3,578





3,104

Debt due after one year



27,563





25,660

Operating lease liabilities



1,429





1,283

Deferred income taxes



12,675





12,247

Other long-term liabilities



1,953





2,077

Total liabilities



49,364





45,440

Total common shareholders' equity



14,161





16,958

Total liabilities and common shareholders' equity

$ 63,525



$ 62,398



















Return on Average Common Shareholders' Equity



41.9 %



30.5 % Return on Invested Capital as Adjusted (ROIC)*



16.4 %



13.9 %





* ROIC is a non-GAAP measure; however, management believes that it is an important measure in evaluating the efficiency and effectiveness of our long-term capital investments. See page 9 for a reconciliation to GAAP.

UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited)

Millions,

Full Year

For the Periods Ended December 31,

2021



2020

Operating Activities















Net income

$ 6,523



$ 5,349

Depreciation



2,208





2,210

Deferred and other income taxes



154





340

Other - net



147





641

Cash provided by operating activities



9,032





8,540



















Investing Activities















Capital investments*



(2,936)





(2,927)

Maturities of short-term investments



94





141

Purchases of short-term investments



(70)





(136)

Other - net



203





246

Cash used in investing activities



(2,709)





(2,676)



















Financing Activities















Share repurchase programs



(7,291)





(3,705)

Debt issued



4,201





4,004

Dividends paid



(2,800)





(2,626)

Debt repaid



(1,299)





(2,053)

Net issuance of commercial paper



325





(127)

Debt exchange



(270)





(328)

Other - net



(24)





(67)

Cash used in financing activities



(7,158)





(4,902)



















Net Change in Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash



(835)





962

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of year



1,818





856

Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash at End of Year

$ 983



$ 1,818



















Free Cash Flow**















Cash provided by operating activities

$ 9,032



$ 8,540

Cash used in investing activities



(2,709)





(2,676)

Dividends paid



(2,800)





(2,626)

Free cash flow

$ 3,523



$ 3,238







* Capital investments include locomotive and freight car early lease buyouts of $34 million in 2021 and $38 million in 2020.



** Free cash flow is a non-GAAP measure; however, we believe this measure is important to management and investors in evaluating our financial performance and measures our ability to generate cash without additional external financing.

UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES Operating and Performance Statistics (unaudited)





4th Quarter



Full Year

For the Periods Ended December 31,

2021



2020



%



2021



2020



%

Operating/Performance Statistics















































Freight car velocity (daily miles per car)



197





223





(12) %



203





221





(8) % Average train speed (miles per hour) *



24.2





26.1





(7)





24.6





25.9





(5)

Average terminal dwell time (hours) *



24.4





22.4





9





23.7





22.7





4

Locomotive productivity (GTMs per horsepower day)



129





142





(9)





133





137





(3)

Gross ton-miles (GTMs) (millions)



209,970





202,844





4





817,919





771,765





6

Train length (feet)



9,319





9,154





2





9,334





8,798





6

Intermodal car trip plan compliance (%)



78





83





(5) pts



73





81





(8) pts Manifest/Automotive car trip plan compliance (%)



58





74





(16) pts



63





71





(8) pts Workforce productivity (car miles per employee)



1,046





1,032





1





1,038





947





10

Total employees (average)



29,989





29,753





1





29,905





30,960





(3)



















































Locomotive Fuel Statistics















































Average fuel price per gallon consumed

$ 2.53



$ 1.45





74 %

$ 2.23



$ 1.50





49 % Fuel consumed in gallons (millions)



228





222





3





888





849





5

Fuel consumption rate**



1.088





1.092





-





1.086





1.100





(1)



















































Revenue Ton-Miles (Millions)















































Grain & grain products



21,656





21,591





- %



79,520





71,979





10 % Fertilizer



3,185





2,932





9





12,387





12,024





3

Food & refrigerated



4,651





4,662





-





18,475





17,534





5

Coal & renewables



22,795





18,128





26





85,586





76,695





12

Bulk



52,287





47,313





11





195,968





178,232





10

Industrial chemicals & plastics



7,257





7,465





(3)





30,048





28,095





7

Metals & minerals



8,611





7,091





21





32,993





28,562





16

Forest products



6,458





6,206





4





25,863





23,527





10

Energy & specialized markets



9,420





9,200





2





37,902





36,527





4

Industrial



31,746





29,962





6





126,806





116,711





9

Automotive



3,830





4,337





(12)





14,879





14,835





-

Intermodal



16,977





19,854





(14)





73,620





75,198





(2)

Premium



20,807





24,191





(14)





88,499





90,033





(2)

Total



104,840





101,466





3 %



411,273





384,976





7 %





* Surface Transportation Board reported performance measures.



** Fuel consumption is computed as follows: gallons of fuel consumed divided by gross ton-miles in thousands.

UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited)





2021

Millions, Except Per Share Amounts and Percentages, 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr Full Year

Operating Revenues







































Freight revenues

$ 4,649



$ 5,132



$ 5,166



$ 5,297



$ 20,244

Other



352





372





400





436





1,560

Total operating revenues



5,001





5,504





5,566





5,733





21,804

Operating Expenses







































Compensation and benefits



1,026





1,022





1,040





1,070





4,158

Depreciation



549





550





553





556





2,208

Fuel



411





497





544





597





2,049

Purchased services and materials



490





478





510





538





2,016

Equipment and other rents



212





200





217





230





859

Other



320





284





270





302





1,176

Total operating expenses



3,008





3,031





3,134





3,293





12,466

Operating Income



1,993





2,473





2,432





2,440





9,338

Other income



51





125





38





83





297

Interest expense



(290)





(282)





(290)





(295)





(1,157)

Income before income taxes



1,754





2,316





2,180





2,228





8,478

Income taxes



(413)





(518)





(507)





(517)





(1,955)

Net Income

$ 1,341



$ 1,798



$ 1,673



$ 1,711



$ 6,523











































Share and Per Share







































Earnings per share - basic

$ 2.01



$ 2.73



$ 2.58



$ 2.67



$ 9.98

Earnings per share - diluted

$ 2.00



$ 2.72



$ 2.57



$ 2.66



$ 9.95

Weighted average number of shares - basic



667.6





658.5





648.7





640.4





653.8

Weighted average number of shares - diluted



669.2





660.1





650.3





642.1





655.4

Dividends declared per share

$ 0.97



$ 1.07



$ 1.07



$ 1.18



$ 4.29











































Operating Ratio



60.1 %



55.1 %



56.3 %



57.4 %



57.2 % Effective Tax Rate



23.5 %



22.4 %



23.3 %



23.2 %



23.1 %

UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES Freight Revenues Statistics (unaudited)





2021



1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr Full Year

Freight Revenues (Millions)







































Grain & grain products

$ 766



$ 795



$ 731



$ 889



$ 3,181

Fertilizer



170





179





172





176





697

Food & refrigerated



235





251





253





259





998

Coal & renewables



341





423





531





485





1,780

Bulk



1,512





1,648





1,687





1,809





6,656

Industrial chemicals & plastics



435





498





503





507





1,943

Metals & minerals



375





467





488





481





1,811

Forest products



316





348





342





351





1,357

Energy & specialized markets



530





546





578





558





2,212

Industrial



1,656





1,859





1,911





1,897





7,323

Automotive



447





428





417





469





1,761

Intermodal



1,034





1,197





1,151





1,122





4,504

Premium



1,481





1,625





1,568





1,591





6,265

Total

$ 4,649



$ 5,132



$ 5,166





5,297





20,244

Revenue Carloads (Thousands)







































Grain & grain products



203





204





185





213





805

Fertilizer



44





54





55





48





201

Food & refrigerated



45





48





48





48





189

Coal & renewables



174





198





232





215





819

Bulk



466





504





520





524





2,014

Industrial chemicals & plastics



140





156





153





157





606

Metals & minerals



146





182





188





181





697

Forest products



60





64





63





63





250

Energy & specialized markets



139





138





145





137





559

Industrial



485





540





549





538





2,112

Automotive



180





173





166





182





701

Intermodal [a]



796





878





809





728





3,211

Premium



976





1,051





975





910





3,912

Total



1,927





2,095





2,044





1,972





8,038

Average Revenue per Car







































Grain & grain products

$ 3,782



$ 3,894



$ 3,937



$ 4,187



$ 3,953

Fertilizer



3,852





3,304





3,125





3,705





3,470

Food & refrigerated



5,234





5,226





5,246





5,409





5,279

Coal & renewables



1,958





2,134





2,298





2,251





2,173

Bulk



3,246





3,266





3,244





3,457





3,305

Industrial chemicals & plastics



3,113





3,189





3,277





3,242





3,207

Metals & minerals



2,563





2,569





2,596





2,659





2,598

Forest products



5,244





5,463





5,457





5,521





5,424

Energy & specialized markets



3,828





3,944





3,996





4,054





3,956

Industrial



3,417





3,442





3,482





3,522





3,467

Automotive



2,485





2,479





2,500





2,576





2,511

Intermodal [a]



1,299





1,363





1,424





1,541





1,403

Premium



1,517





1,547





1,608





1,748





1,601

Average

$ 2,413



$ 2,449



$ 2,528



$ 2,686



$ 2,519







[a] For intermodal shipments each container or trailer equals one carload.

UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES Non-GAAP Measures Reconciliation to GAAP

Adjusted Debt / Adjusted EBITDA*























Millions, Except Ratios Dec. 31, Dec. 31, Dec. 31,

for the Twelve Months Ended

2021



2020



2019

Net income

$ 6,523



$ 5,349



$ 5,919

Add:























Income tax expense/(benefit)



1,955





1,631





1,828

Depreciation



2,208





2,210





2,216

Interest expense



1,157





1,141





1,050

EBITDA

$ 11,843



$ 10,331



$ 11,013

Adjustments:























Other income, net



(297)





(287)





(243)

Interest on operating lease liabilities**



56





59





68

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 11,602



$ 10,103



$ 10,838

Debt

$ 29,729



$ 26,729



$ 25,200

Operating lease liabilities



1,759





1,604





1,833

Unfunded/(funded) pension and other postretirement benefits,























net of tax cost/(benefit) of ($21), $195, and $124



(72)





637





400

Adjusted debt

$ 31,416



$ 28,970



$ 27,433

Adjusted debt / Adjusted EBITDA



2.7





2.9





2.5



























Comparable Adjusted Debt / Adjusted EBITDA*

























Dec. 31, Dec. 31, Dec. 31,





2021



2020



2019

Adjusted debt / Adjusted EBITDA



2.7





2.9





2.5

Factors Affecting Comparability:























Brazos yard impairment [a]



N/A





(0.1)





N/A

Comparable Adjusted Debt / Adjusted EBITDA*



2.7





2.8





2.5







[a] Adjustments remove the impact of $209 million from net income and $69 million from income tax expense for the year ended December 31, 2020. See page 10 for a reconciliation to GAAP.



* Total debt plus operating lease liabilities plus after-tax unfunded pension and other postretirement benefit obligations divided by net income plus income tax expense, depreciation, amortization, interest expense, and adjustments for other income and interest on operating lease liabilities. Adjusted debt to adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, and adjustments for other income and interest on operating lease liabilities) and comparable adjusted debt to adjusted EBITDA are considered a non-GAAP financial measure by SEC Regulation G and Item 10 of SEC Regulation S-K and may not be defined and calculated by other companies in the same manner. We believe these measures are important to management and investors in evaluating the Company's ability to sustain given debt levels (including leases) with the cash generated from operations. In addition, a comparable measure is used by rating agencies when reviewing the Company's credit rating. Adjusted debt to adjusted EBITDA and comparable adjusted debt to adjusted EBITDA should be considered in addition to, rather than as a substitute for, net income. The table above provides reconciliations from net income to adjusted debt to adjusted EBITDA and comparable adjusted debt to adjusted EBITDA. At December 31, 2021, 2020, and 2019, the incremental borrowing rate on operating lease liabilities was 3.2%, 3.7% and 3.7%, respectively.



** Represents the hypothetical interest expense we would incur (using the incremental borrowing rate) if the property under our operating leases were owned or accounted for as finance leases.

UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES Non-GAAP Measures Reconciliation to GAAP Return on Average Common Shareholders' Equity











Millions, Except Percentages 2021 2020 2019 Net income $ 6,523 $ 5,349 $ 5,919 Average equity $ 15,560 $ 17,543 $ 19,276 Return on average common shareholders' equity

41.9%

30.5%

30.7%

Return on Invested Capital as Adjusted (ROIC)*











Millions, Except Percentages 2021 2020 2019 Net income $ 6,523 $ 5,349 $ 5,919 Interest expense

1,157

1,141

1,050 Interest on average operating lease liabilities

54

64

76 Taxes on interest

(280)

(282)

(266) Net operating profit after taxes as adjusted $ 7,454 $ 6,272 $ 6,779 Average equity $ 15,560 $ 17,543 $ 19,276 Average debt

28,229

25,965

23,796 Average operating lease liabilities

1,682

1,719

2,052 Average invested capital as adjusted $ 45,471 $ 45,227 $ 45,124 Return on invested capital as adjusted

16.4%

13.9%

15.0%

Comparable Return on Invested Capital as Adjusted (Comparable ROIC)*

2021 2020 2019 Return on invested capital as adjusted

16.4%

13.9%

15.0% Factors Affecting Comparability:











Brazos yard impairment [a]

N/A

0.4

N/A Comparable return on invested capital as adjusted 16.4% 14.3% 15.0%





[a] Adjustments remove the impact of $209 million from both net income for the year ended and shareholders' equity as of December 31, 2020. See page 10 for a reconciliation to GAAP.



* ROIC and comparable ROIC are considered non-GAAP financial measures by SEC Regulation G and Item 10 of SEC Regulation S-K and may not be defined and calculated by other companies in the same manner. We believe these measures are important to management and investors in evaluating the efficiency and effectiveness of our long-term capital investments. In addition, we currently use ROIC as a performance criterion in determining certain elements of equity compensation for our executives. ROIC and comparable ROIC should be considered in addition to, rather than as a substitute for, other information provided in accordance with GAAP. The most comparable GAAP measure is return on average common shareholders' equity. The tables above provide reconciliations from return on average common shareholders' equity to ROIC and comparable ROIC. At December 31, 2021, 2020, and 2019, the incremental borrowing rate on operating leases was 3.2%, 3.7% and 3.7%, respectively.

UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES Non-GAAP Measures Reconciliation to GAAP

Financial Performance*

























Millions, Except Per Share Amounts and Percentages Reported results Brazos Yard Adjusted results For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2020 (GAAP) Impairment (non-GAAP) Operating expense

$ 3,135



$ (278)





$ 2,857

Operating income

2,006



278



2,284

Income taxes

413



69



482

Net income

1,380



209



1,589

Diluted EPS

2.05



0.31



2.36

Operating ratio



61.0 %



(5.4)

pts



55.6 %



























Millions, Except Per Share Amounts and Percentages Reported results Brazos Yard Adjusted results

(GAAP) Impairment (non-GAAP) For the Year Ended December 31, 2020

























Operating expense

$ 11,699



$ (278)





$ 11,421

Operating income

7,834



278



8,112

Income taxes

1,631



69



1,700

Net income

5,349



209



5,558

Diluted EPS

7.88



0.31



8.19

Operating ratio



59.9 %



(1.4)

pts



58.5 % As of December 31, 2020

























Shareholders' equity

$ 16,958



$ 209





$ 17,167







* The above tables reconcile our results for the three-months and year ended December 31, 2020, and as of December 31, 2020, to adjust results that exclude the impact of certain items identified as affecting comparability. We use adjusted operating expense, adjusted operating income, adjusted income taxes, adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share (EPS), adjusted operating ratio, and adjusted shareholders' equity, as applicable, among other measures, to evaluate our actual operating performance. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures provide valuable information regarding earnings and business trends by excluding specific items that we believe are not indicative of our ongoing operating results of our business, providing a useful way for investors to make a comparison of our performance over time and against other companies in our industry. Since these are not measures of performance calculated in accordance with GAAP, they should be considered in addition to, rather than as a substitute for, operating expense, operating income, income taxes, net income, diluted EPS, operating ratio, and shareholders' equity as indicators of operating performance.

