26.01.2022 17:18:00
Union Pacific Stock Dips, Time to Buy?
If you want a read on the U.S. economy, look at what the railroads, like Union Pacific (NYSE: UNP), are saying. Unfortunately, the stock has dipped in 2022, so is that a sign of trouble ahead? Let's look at the company's recent earnings, its outlook on the economy, and the stock's prospects in 2022.Image source: Getty Images.If the analogy between railroads and the economy rings true, we are heading for a good year. Moreover, based on management's commentary, Union Pacific shareholders can sleep soundly knowing their company is on the right track.Continue reading
