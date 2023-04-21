|
21.04.2023 17:00:00
Union Pacific's Beth Whited Honored as Champion of Sustainability Strategies
Whited among top executives named to Constellation Research ESG50 List for 2023
OMAHA, Neb., April 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Union Pacific's Beth Whited, executive vice president – Sustainability and Strategy, and Chief Human Resource Officer, today was named to the esteemed Constellation ESG50 for 2023. The recognition reflects Union Pacific's commitment to sustainability and Whited's leadership.
The Constellation Research ESG50 award represents a distinguished list of influential, sustainability-focused executives who are making a significant impact in their respective fields by driving positive change and advancing sustainability initiatives. The selection process is powered by nominations from peers, industry influencers, technology vendors and analysts.
"Beth's unwavering commitment to sustainability practices is exemplary," said Lance Fritz, Union Pacific Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. "This well-deserved award is a testament to her exceptional leadership and the hard work and dedication of our employees who champion environmental stewardship."
Union Pacific is committed to being an industry leader as demonstrated by its Building a Sustainable Future 2030 initiatives, which align with the values and goals of the ESG50. Efforts across all five pillars of its strategy are reported annually in Union Pacific's Climate Action Plan and We Are One report which highlights Union Pacific's team, human capital goals, corporate strategy, and policies supporting the company's efforts.
"I'm honored to receive this award, which is a reflection of our ongoing commitment to pursuing innovative sustainability practices at Union Pacific," said Whited. "It recognizes the railroad's position as an industry leader, and it inspires us to continue driving positive change for a more sustainable future."ABOUT UNION PACIFIC
Union Pacific (NYSE: UNP) delivers the goods families and businesses use every day with safe, reliable and efficient service. Operating in 23 western states, the company connects its customers and communities to the global economy. Trains are the most environmentally responsible way to move freight, helping Union Pacific protect future generations. More information about Union Pacific is available at www.up.com.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/union-pacifics-beth-whited-honored-as-champion-of-sustainability-strategies-301803816.html
SOURCE Union Pacific Railroad
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Union Pacific Corp.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Union Pacific Corp.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Union Pacific Corp.
|184,70
|0,05%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerSeitwärtsbewegung setzt sich fort: US-Börsen beenden den Handel ohne große Ausschläge -- ATX geht wenig bewegt ins Wochenende -- DAX dreht letztlich ins Plus -- Asiens Börsen schließen in Rot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt schloss am Freitag minimal im Minus. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt begann den Handel tiefer, kletterte gegen Nachmittag aber über die Nulllinie und schloss auch auf grünem Terrain. Die Wall Street erlebte zum Wochenausklang einen ruhigen Handelstag. Die Börsen in Fernost beendeten den Freitagshandel mit negativen Vorzeichen.