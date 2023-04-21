Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
21.04.2023 17:00:00

Union Pacific's Beth Whited Honored as Champion of Sustainability Strategies

Whited among top executives named to Constellation Research ESG50 List for 2023

OMAHA, Neb., April 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Union Pacific's Beth Whited, executive vice president – Sustainability and Strategy, and Chief Human Resource Officer, today was named to the esteemed Constellation ESG50 for 2023. The recognition reflects Union Pacific's commitment to sustainability and Whited's leadership.

Beth Whited, executive vice president - Sustainability and Strategy, and Chief Human Resource Officer for Union Pacific Railroad.

The Constellation Research ESG50 award represents a distinguished list of influential, sustainability-focused executives who are making a significant impact in their respective fields by driving positive change and advancing sustainability initiatives. The selection process is powered by nominations from peers, industry influencers, technology vendors and analysts.

"Beth's unwavering commitment to sustainability practices is exemplary," said Lance Fritz, Union Pacific Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. "This well-deserved award is a testament to her exceptional leadership and the hard work and dedication of our employees who champion environmental stewardship."

Union Pacific is committed to being an industry leader as demonstrated by its Building a Sustainable Future 2030 initiatives, which align with the values and goals of the ESG50. Efforts across all five pillars of its strategy are reported annually in Union Pacific's Climate Action Plan and We Are One report which highlights Union Pacific's team, human capital goals, corporate strategy, and policies supporting the company's efforts.

"I'm honored to receive this award, which is a reflection of our ongoing commitment to pursuing innovative sustainability practices at Union Pacific," said Whited. "It recognizes the railroad's position as an industry leader, and it inspires us to continue driving positive change for a more sustainable future."

ABOUT UNION PACIFIC

Union Pacific (NYSE: UNP) delivers the goods families and businesses use every day with safe, reliable and efficient service. Operating in 23 western states, the company connects its customers and communities to the global economy. Trains are the most environmentally responsible way to move freight, helping Union Pacific protect future generations. More information about Union Pacific is available at www.up.com.

Union Pacific. (PRNewsFoto/Union Pacific) (PRNewsfoto/Union Pacific)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/union-pacifics-beth-whited-honored-as-champion-of-sustainability-strategies-301803816.html

SOURCE Union Pacific Railroad

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Union Pacific Corp.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Union Pacific Corp.mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Union Pacific Corp. 184,70 0,05% Union Pacific Corp.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Seitwärtsbewegung setzt sich fort: US-Börsen beenden den Handel ohne große Ausschläge -- ATX geht wenig bewegt ins Wochenende -- DAX dreht letztlich ins Plus -- Asiens Börsen schließen in Rot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt schloss am Freitag minimal im Minus. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt begann den Handel tiefer, kletterte gegen Nachmittag aber über die Nulllinie und schloss auch auf grünem Terrain. Die Wall Street erlebte zum Wochenausklang einen ruhigen Handelstag. Die Börsen in Fernost beendeten den Freitagshandel mit negativen Vorzeichen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen