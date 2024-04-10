Union Pacific’s Famed ‘Big Boy No. 4014’ Preparing for Westward Summer Tour

Union Pacific’s famed Big Boy No. 4014, the world’s largest steam locomotive, will return to the rails this summer with a scenic tour across mountain ranges and high desert vistas in four western states: Wyoming, Utah, Nevada and California.

The monthlong "Big Boy Westward Bound” tour, which starts June 30, will honor Union Pacific’s rich railroad legacy and celebrate the railroad’s employees and communities it serves. For part of its journey, the Big Boy’s consist will include an assortment of rail cars giving spectators a glimpse into what the locomotive looked like pulling freight in its heyday.

"The Big Boy locomotive symbolizes the pivotal role railroads played in shaping our nation’s history, and the technological advances we have witnessed within our industry,” said Union Pacific CEO Jim Vena. "We are thrilled to share this living piece of history with our employees and the public, and we love seeing the enthusiasm this locomotive generates wherever its whistle blows.”

Big Boy will journey from its home base in Cheyenne, Wyoming, en route to Roseville, California, before returning to Wyoming by the end of July. It will make numerous whistle-stops in communities along the way, with public display stops scheduled in:

July 12-13: Roseville, California

July 20-21: Ogden, Utah

Additional route details and approximate times for whistlestops will be shared closer to the tour.

This is one of two public tours planned for Big Boy in 2024, with a second tour planned later this fall with stops in Texas, Arkansas, Kansas, and Illinois, among other states. Details of the second tour will be released later this spring.

During the tour, the Union Pacific Museum will host a special passenger trip. The unique experience is the annual gala fundraiser for the nonprofit organization and provides a rare opportunity to travel on this historic heritage equipment. More information and ticket information will be posted at www.uptraintix.com as the tour gets closer.

Union Pacific reminds all rail fans to keep safety top of mind and stay 25 feet back from the tracks when taking a picture or viewing this mammoth machine. That means never take a picture or video standing on the track or the ballast and never climb on the locomotive or equipment.

A steam tracking map showing No. 4014's location and route will be available at upsteam.com.

